A Moyock man is in custody after police linked him to an armed robbery in Camden, as well as an armed robbery and attempted robbery that occurred the same day in Chesapeake, Virginia, and a previous robbery in Elizabeth City.
Joshua Lynn Thornton, 33, of the 100 block of David Drive, was arrested Nov. 23 after police determined he was behind a string of armed robberies or attempted armed robberies that began earlier that day at Lambs Marina & Market in Camden, according to Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones.
According to Jones, a man entered the grocery section at Lamb's around 11:38 a.m. and pulled a 22-ounce bottle of beer from a store cooler. The man then approached the store cashier but instead of paying for the beer produced a knife and demanded the money from the register. After the clerk complied, the man fled the store with the stolen cash. He then got into a light-colored vehicle and headed west on U.S. Highway 158 toward Elizabeth City.
According to the responding deputy’s incident report, the suspect took about $300 in cash from Lambs. Jones, who also responded to the robbery, said the clerk described the man's weapon as a folding-type box cutter.
Later that same day the Camden Sheriff’s Office received an alert from Chesapeake law enforcement of an armed robbery at one location and an attempted armed robbery at another, Jones said.
Late that afternoon, a Currituck sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle on NW Backwoods Road, which extends from Backwoods Road in southern Chesapeake into Currituck County. The suspect and his vehicle both fit descriptions given in the Camden incident, Jones said. The vehicle was a Nissan Altima with cardboard covering a left-side window, the sheriff said.
Currituck deputies determined Thornton was the suspect in the Camden robbery and took him into custody, Jones said. He was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery and confined at the Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000 secured bond. The second armed robbery was for a robbery in Elizabeth City prior to Nov. 23. Camden officials were unclear about the details.
Thornton has since been transferred to Albemarle District Jail, according to a jail official.
A Camden detective wasn't sure Thursday if Chesapeake police have filed charges against Thornton for the robbery and attempted robbery reported the same day as the Lamb’s robbery.