CURRITUCK — A Moyock man has been charged with nine counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child.
A Currituck County grand jury indicted Larry Scott Thompson, 73, of the 100 block of Waters Drive, on three counts of first-degree sexual offense with a child, three counts of statutory sex offense with a child and three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.
The indictments were handed down Sept. 7 and Thompson was arrested Sept. 15, according to an arrest report. A Currituck magistrate set his initial secured bond at $1.05 million. That's since been reduced to $700,000, according to an official at the Currituck County Detention Center, where Thompson remains in custody.
According to the indictments, Thompson is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a child who was younger than 13 when he was 65. The offenses are alleged to have occurred between Jan. 1, 2013, and Dec. 31, 2014.
Lt. Kevin McCord of the Currituck County Sheriff's Office said the allegations against Thompson were reported on July 27. He described the time between the initial report and Thompson's indictment by the grand jury as a "pretty fast" turnaround.