Moyock Middle School

Construction is underway on a $7 million expansion project at Moyock Middle School. When completed the project will add six new classrooms while boosting enrollment at the school by 160 students.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

MOYOCK — A few Moyock Middle School students will get a chance this school year to get a hands-on look at the $7 million expansion project that is underway at the school.

Principal Melissa Reynolds said Monday morning she has arranged for the renovations team to have some students learn from the architects of the expansion that will add six classrooms.