MOYOCK — A few Moyock Middle School students will get a chance this school year to get a hands-on look at the $7 million expansion project that is underway at the school.
Principal Melissa Reynolds said Monday morning she has arranged for the renovations team to have some students learn from the architects of the expansion that will add six classrooms.
“They are going to work with some of our academically advanced students to do some architecture units,” Reynolds said. “It will entail what it takes to plan to build a school. When the kids come back we are going to do a unit that overlaps with the renovation crew. They will be able to show the kids what it will look like on the inside.’’
The renovation project also includes expanding the school’s cafeteria and the entire project is expected to be finished in time for the start of the 2023-24 school year. The six new classrooms will accommodate around an additional 160 students.
That additional space is needed in growing Moyock as the middle school welcomed 635 students for the first day of school on Monday. The school is for students in grades 6-8.
Reynolds is in her first year as principal after serving as an assistant principal at nearby Moyock Elementary School the past three years.
“We are so excited that students are coming back into the building today,” Reynolds said. “It’s a big day, especially for our sixth-graders who are coming on to a middle school campus for the first time.”
Reynolds is familiar with most of the incoming sixth-graders since she was at Moyock Elementary the past three academic years. She called the transition from elementary school to middle school a big step but that several events were held over the summer will help ease that process.
One activity was having the incoming sixth-graders come to the school to get their locker assignment. An open house was also held.
“The students were able to practice using their (locker) combination because locks are a big source of stress,” Reynolds said. “Lockers are pretty much their biggest worry. I’m super excited to be following some of our 5th-graders over here.’’
Work on the Moyock Middle expansion project will have no direct impact on the school since it is adding classrooms on each of the wings of the school. Students can also use the existing cafeteria while the addition is being added.
“We are able to use our building without much impact from the renovation project,” Reynolds said.
The cafeteria, however, is pulling double duty for the second-straight school year. In addition to preparing lunch for students at the school, workers are also preparing lunch for the over 700 Moyock Elementary students since its cafeteria is closed because of the expansion and renovation at that school.
“We pack them up and deliver them over there,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds feels that things are back to normal in the era of COVID saying that students are allowed to wear a mask if they choose. She said the school has no social distancing restrictions.
The middle school expansion is one of two ongoing construction projects in the district. Moyock Elementary is undergoing a $14 million expansion and renovation.
The kindergarten building and most of the cafeteria at Moyock Elementary school has been razed and are being rebuilt.
The combined price tag of around $21 million for the two expansion projects includes design, construction and furnishing costs for the two schools. The elementary school expansion will add room for around 210 students.
District Superintendent Dr. Matt Lutz said Monday that both projects should be finished by the start of the next school year.
Currituck will also build a new $30 million elementary school in Moyock after paying $890,000 for 36-acre tract of land on Tulls Creek Road. The new elementary school is expected to have a capacity of between 800-900 students when it opens for the 2025-26 school year.