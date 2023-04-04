Elizabeth City Police have issued two traffic citations to a Moyock woman involved in Monday’s collision between a pickup truck and an Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools bus.
Melody Nixon of Moyock was cited for entering an intersection while the stoplight was still red, and for failure to reduce speed as necessary to avoid a collision, police said Tuesday. A police news release did not include Nixon's age or address.
Police identified Nixon as the driver of the white 2012 Chevrolet Silverado truck. She and a passenger were both transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment. Police identified the driver of ECPPS Bus 204 as Vanessa Whidbee.
According to police, the collision occurred at around 2:56 p.m. Monday at U.S. Highway 17 South and Forest Park Road, next to Central Elementary School.
Twenty-six patients in all were transported for treatment following the collision, law enforcement and emergency response officials said.
According to a Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services incident report, one minor who was initially unresponsive was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by Nightingale helicopter.
Another minor and three adults were transported by EMS to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Two of the adult patients were extricated from the pickup truck, which wound up on its side as a result of the collision.
The remaining 21 patients were minors who had been riding on the school bus. They were loaded onto another ECPPS bus, along with EMS personnel, and transported to SAMC, the report states. The gender and ages of the patients are not included in the report. The remaining children on the bus were taken to Central Elementary School to be picked up by their parents.
A spokeswoman for Sentara Albemarle said Tuesday afternoon that no patients brought to the hospital from the accident were still in Sentara's care.
Staff Writer Reggie Ponder and Multimedia Editor Chris Day contributed to this report.