2021 pie sale 1

Much to be thankful for, including pie

Kathy Don (left), Colton Bond, 6, and his grandmother Linda Bond show off the 10 pies they purchased at Newbegun United Methodist Church’s annual pie sale at the Pasquotank County Electronics Recycling Building, Tuesday morning. The family drove from Edenton and said Tuesday was the first time they’ve attended the sale. They were planning a big family Thanksgiving dinner.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance