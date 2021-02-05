Fire, rescue and law enforcement personnel were responding to a fatal motor vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 158 Friday night.
A Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services official confirmed that at least one person died in the collision.
The head-on collision occurred around 7:45 p.m. in the Lynch's Corner area of U.S. 158 not far from the Gates County line, according to police scanner radio reports.
Two of the passengers involved were minors and at least one driver was pinned inside the vehicle, according to the radio.
According to EMS reports, Gates County was assisting Pasquotank agencies. The South Mills Volunteer Fire Department in Camden County also was asked to assist. A Nightingale air ambulance also was launched.