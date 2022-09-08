CAMDEN — Classroom space is tight at Grandy Primary School and Camden Intermediate School.
So tight that members of the public told county officials this week that computer labs have had to be converted to classrooms at the two schools.
The comments apparently spurred Board of Commissioners Chairman Ross Munro to announce that county commissioners are prepared to look at purchasing mobile units for the schools if they are needed to provide adequate classroom space for students.
Munro said he understands that trailers are not the first choice for meeting school facility needs but that county officials want to ensure school needs are met until the new Camden High School is built and open for classes.
The county commissioners support the schools, Munro said.
School officials have noted in the past that while the most pressing need for space is at Camden County High School, there are significant space needs at all schools that would be addressed by the construction of the new school.
Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell said this week that additional mobile units are not needed at this time. Grandy Primary has converted two computer labs for use as classrooms, but all classroom space needs are being met.
Ferrell said there is still some need for computer labs but they aren't as important as they were a few years ago since students now have their own computing devices.
"Right now, we have a space for every classroom," Ferrell told The Daily Advance. "If we have to add any additional classrooms due to student enrollment, we would likely need to purchase a mobile unit. We have classrooms in mobile units currently."
Ferrell said there are two main concerns about putting classrooms in mobile units.
"They (concerns) are the lack of restroom facilities in the mobile units and safety because students and staff have to go outside more often to go into the main building for restroom use," he said.
A facilities study of Camden County Schools conducted in 2019 by MB Kahn Co. found all schools at or over capacity.
At that time the high school and early college were over capacity at 611 students, Grandy Primary was at capacity at 530 students, Camden Intermediate was at capacity at 415 students, and Camden Middle School was at capacity at 306 students.
Enrollment districtwide then was 1,862 students.
Today, total enrollment is 1,904 students, and most schools have gained students.
Current enrollment is 587 at Grandy Primary, 436 at Camden Intermediate, 267 at Camden Middle, 470 at Camden County High, and 144 at Camden Early College.
