In February 1921, Grace Emory and Eva Harrell were brought to Elizabeth City after witnessing someone steal an automobile.
In order to keep them safe and prevent them from leaving, the women were placed in a room on the third floor of the Southern Hotel and an officer was posted to stand guard.
But on Feb. 28, 1921, the officer left his post unattended and gave Emory and Harrell the key to the door. While the guard was gone, Emory's husband, John, slipped into the room and shot both women before turning the gun on himself.
Portrayed by sisters Izzy Kelly-Goss and Pearl Napolitano, the women's tragic deaths will be among the tales of "Murder, Mystery and Mayhem" featured at this weekend's Ghost Walk in Elizabeth City.
The Elizabeth City Historic Neighborhood Association's Ghost Walk returns Friday and Saturday for the first time since October 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the popular event the past two years.
The Ghost Walk will feature seven sites in Elizabeth City's historic district: five private homes, the Southern Hotel and the Episcopal Cemetery. Some of the "ghosts" on the tour will be based in what was their home or at a site they were known to visit. Others will be based in venues provided by local homeowners.
ECHNA member and Ghost Walk scriptwriter Marjorie Berry said the event will also feature a live stage show at Arts of the Albemarle’s Maguire Theatre. The show will recall Elizabeth City through the years and feature narration, music and a slide show of historic images, she said.
Berry noted that "Murder, Mystery and Mayhem" was chosen for the theme of this year's Ghost Walk because there are a number of local stories on that subject that have never been told.
“We had not covered some of the notorious murders that have been committed in our town. It makes for a darker motif, but Ghost Walk is still family friendly," she said.
Another famous Elizabeth City murder that will be detailed at this weekend's Ghost Walk is that of Judge Everett Thompson. Portrayed by Rodger Rossman, Thompson will tell his story at the Charles-Harney house at 400 W. Main Street.
Thompson’s family moved to Elizabeth City in 1885. After growing up, Thompson would go on to practice law in Pasquotank County and serve as both a resident Superior Court judge and mayor of Elizabeth City. In 1947, Thompson was reading the newspaper in his home, the Charles-Harney house, when he was shot by someone outside his front window.
The ghost of Bennie Halstead, played by Greg Duncan, will be at the Garrett-Sanders-Small-Cobb house at 1006 W. Main Street. Halstead was a state revenue officer for 50 years. He chased down hundreds of moonshiners; however, his toughest opponent was the infamous bootlegger, Alvin Sawyer, who was known as the Moonshine King.
Throughout Halstead’s long career, he had many encounters with Sawyer; however only three of these encounters did not end in Sawyer’s escape. Sawyer made and sold moonshine from 1934 until 1987, when he was caught running a 2,000-gallon still. Once both men retired, Halstead and Sawyer bonded and became friends.
The Ballard-Finck house at 1003 W. Church Street will host the ghost of W.C. Owens Sr. He was the city's police chief from 1947 to 1992 and his ghost will tell the story of the "freezer locker" murders in 1954.
In 1954, a butcher by the name of William Robert Jordan shot and killed three of his coworkers at the Elizabeth City freezer locker plant. Jordan was arrested on Sept. 10, 1954. He claimed that he shot his coworkers because they had laughed at him.
Of course, no retellings of murder in Elizabeth City would be complete without an appearance by a ghost from the Nell Cropsey story.
Jim Wilcox, portrayed by Al Delgarbino, will talk about how he was Cropsey's boyfriend and then later convicted of her murder. Delgarbino will be stationed in the Episcopal Cemetery.
Wilcox and Cropsey had been together for nearly three years when she disappeared on Nov. 21, 1901. Cropsey, 19, was last seen with Wilcox the night before when the couple had an argument. The next morning her family searched for her, but could find no trace of her.
Wilcox quickly became the prime suspect in her disappearance and was arrested. On Dec. 27, 1901, Cropsey’s body was found floating in the Pasquotank River.
Wilcox was tried for Cropsey's murder, convicted and sentenced to death. However, his conviction was overturned when the N.C. Supreme Court declared his first trial a mistrial.
Following his second trial, this time for second-degree murder, Wilcox was again convicted and sentenced to serve 30 years in prison. In 1920, he was pardoned by the governor. He continued to claim his innocence until his death by suicide in 1932.
The Edwin F. Aydlett house at 910 W. Main Street will be haunted by the ghosts of two nuns. After Edwin F. Aydlett, the attorney who defended Jim Wilcox in the Cropsey murder trial, lost the house, it was operated as a convent by the Sisters of St. Dominic from 1936 to the 1960s. The nuns were forced to deal with mayhem when a visitor from New Jersey died.
The Richardson-Pool-Glover house at 301 Culpepper Street will be haunted by the ghost of Theodosia Burr Alston, portrayed by Laura Vestal. On Dec. 31, 1812, Theodosia Burr Alston, the daughter of former U.S. Vice President Aaron Burr, boarded a ship in Georgetown, South Carolina, to reunite with her father in New York.
She never made it to New York, however. There are still several theories about her disappearance. One is that she drowned. Another is that the ship was raided by pirates, who killed everyone on board.
In 1869, Dr. William Pool discovered a portrait of Burr Alston at a patient’s home in Nags Head. The portrait is believed to corroborate the idea that pirates plundered the ship.
Ghost Walk serves as the main fundraiser for the Elizabeth City Historic Neighborhood Association. ECHNA raises funds through various events to preserve historic buildings and landmarks both in and around Elizabeth City. ECHNA also salvages and sells objects from buildings that are not able to be preserved. Its store is located at 504 Hughes Boulevard.
Ghost Walk will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $15 and available at Muddy Waters Coffee House, the EC Mailbox Center, and Arts of the Albemarle's The Center. Ghost Walk headquarters is AoA’s The Center, where attendees can buy tickets and T-shirts, and receive information about the event.
Two buses will be circling the Ghost Walk routes each night providing free transportation to attendees to each site. The buses will stop on Main Street, in front of Harbor Center, as well as at all Ghost Walk sites.