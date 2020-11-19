A local man being held in Virginia on charges of fatally shooing another man at a Halloween party earlier this month has waived extradition and is back in Elizabeth City.
Pasquotank Sheriff's Office investigators picked up Marquis Dave Whidbee from the Norfolk City Jail on Wednesday and transported him back to North Carolina, a press release from the sheriff's office states.
Whidbee, 25, of the 400 block of Tatem Lane, was taken before a magistrate and charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 1 shooting death of Willis Alonzo George III. Whidbee is currently being held without bond at Albemarle District Jail.
According to Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club in the 2200 block of Main Street Extended Nov. 1 about 1:21 a.m.
When deputies arrived, they found George — whose last known address was the 700 block of Fleetwood St., Elizabeth City — lying near the front door to the clubhouse. George was unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Wooten said. First responders immediately administered CPR but George was later pronounced dead, he said.
Whidbee was not at the scene when deputies arrived, Wooten said. Eyewitnesses identified him as the shooting suspect, he said.
Deputies learned Whidbee had been transported to Sentara Norfolk General where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his lower leg, Wooten said. Investigators are looking into how Whidbee ended up at the Norfolk hospital, and how he suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, the sheriff said.
After his release from the hospital, Whidbee was taken into custody by Norfolk police and housed at the city's jail.
Wooten said the Halloween party where George was shot was being hosted by persons not connected to the Pasquotank Ruritan Club, who had rented out the facility for the event. He did not know exactly how many people were in attendance at the party but estimated it was at least 20.
“The party was coming to an end when it (the shooting incident) happened,” Wooten said.