An Elizabeth City man awaiting trial for first-degree murder is facing additional charges after law enforcement officials said he tried to intimidate two witnesses scheduled to testify at his trial.
Raymond Woodley was arrested Saturday and charged with two felony counts of witness intimidation. Woodley was served with the charges at Albemarle District Jail where he is awaiting trial for the murder of Trevon Demetrius Blount. Woodley is being held on the murder charge in lieu of a $1 million bond.
Woodley, 20, of the 700 block of Greenleaf Street, is charged in the May 3, 2018, shooting death of Blount.
Police received a call at 9:26 p.m. on the night of the murder that someone had been shot in the Holly Street area of Elizabeth City. When police arrived, they found Blount, who had suffered eight gunshot wounds. Blount died later that night at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
Woodley’s trial was scheduled to begin last week but on March 3 Superior Court Judge Lamont Wiggins issued a continuance to allow the defense time to explore new evidence in the case. The trial is now scheduled for May 11.
Arrest warrants charge Woodley of having an “associate” contact the two witnesses and threaten them in an attempt to keep them from attending court and testifying at his trial.
The two witnesses were allegedly threatened March 2 through March 5, according to the warrants. The new charges against Woodley were brought by Elizabeth City police and the State Bureau of Investigation.
Defense attorney Tonza Ruffin received the continuance after the state asked that social media messages related to the case be admitted as evidence during a pre-trial hearing in Pasquotank County Superior Court on March 3. The Facebook messages surfaced Feb. 26 and refer to an alleged gun sale deal gone bad between the defendant and the victim months before the shooting.