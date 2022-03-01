Monday marked the opening day in the trial of Dazis D. Bonds, who is charged with first-degree murder for the 2018 shooting death of Winfall resident Devon K. Revelle.
The trial began at 10 a.m. in Courtroom A of Pasquotank Superior Court with Judge Eula Reid presiding. Representing the prosecution are assistant district attorneys Kim Pellini and Monique Ferebee. Defense attorney Tonza Ruffin is representing Bonds.
Bonds, who was 22 at the time of his arrest in July 2018, was the first of four men charged with murder after Revelle’s body was found in the roadway on Esclip Road in the early evening of June 30, 2018. Esclip Road is located in southern Pasquotank County and runs a few miles south from Salem Church Road to Leigh Farm Road.
Pasquotank Sheriff’s investigators arrested Bonds on July 2, 2018, in connection to Revelle’s death. A Pasquotank grand jury subsequently indicted him on charges of first-degree murder less than a month later.
Also charged in connection with Revelle’s murder are brothers Daquan L. Spencer, 22 at the time, of the 700 block of Glade Street and Donald E. Spencer Jr., 25 at the time, of the 1000 block of Bartlett Avenue. The Spencers were both arrested and charged on Aug. 30, 2018.
A fourth suspect, Willis A. George Jr., 22 at the time, was charged in early September 2018. George has since died.
In her opening argument, Ferebee told the jury that at around 6:45 p.m. June 30, 2018, police were notified that a passerby on Esclip Road had found a man who appeared to have suffered several gunshot wounds. Revelle was identified several hours later from fingerprints taken from his right hand, according to testimony.
Ferebee told the jury that an ankle monitor that Bonds was required to wear as part of his probation terms for a prior offense showed that he was on Esclip Road moments before 911 received the passerby’s call.
Ruffin waived her opportunity to make an opening statement. She also waived cross examination of the state’s first two witnesses, who included the passerby who was first to notify 911 communications of a body in the road. The second witness was Jerry Newell, chief of Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services.
Newell, who said he lives nearby, was the first to respond to the shooting scene. He said he found Revelle in the road surrounded by several spent shell casings, which according to later testimony, came from .40-caliber Smith & Wesson ammunition. Newell said after he checked and discovered Revelle had no pulse he returned to his EMS vehicle to await the arrival of law enforcement.
Also testifying was Robert Evans, a career special agent and crime scene investigator for the State Bureau of Investigation. Evans said he arrived at the scene shortly before 10 p.m. and began marking evidence and photographing the scene.
Under questioning by Pellini, Evans identified and verified several of the crime scene photos he had taken at the scene. The photos were of empty shell casings, projectiles and partial bullet fragments, along with measurements and other evidence.
On cross examination from Ruffin, Evans verified that the state crime lab could not determine if at least four of the fired bullets were fired from the same gun. However, in redirect, Pellini had Evans confirm that the .40-caliber casings found at the scene were in fact fired from the same gun.
Pasquotank Sheriff’s Major Aaron Wallio, who was lead investigator, testified Tuesday that the .40-caliber handgun believed to have been used in the murder still has not been recovered.
Following Evans on the witness stand was Capt. Brent McKecuen, who is in charge of investigations for the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office. McKecuen’s testimony was brief but focused on how Bonds became a suspect.
McKecuen told the court that on July 2, 2018, he received a call from a confidential informant that Bonds should be added to the list of people to interview. The captain said he trusted the informant, as he had been working with the person since 2000.
Testifying next was Pasquotank Chief Deputy Fogg, who on request from Pellini identified an evidence bag that contained the ankle monitor that Bonds was believed to have been wearing at the time of Revelle’s death. Fogg also said that twice before Daquan and Donald Spencer Jr. were charged he tried to interview them but neither would cooperate.
Wallio told the court that a probation officer at the Pasquotank probation and parole office assisted them in accessing the GPS information on Bonds’ monitor. Using that information, along with security video footage, investigators were able to trace Bonds’ movement throughout the day of June 30, 2018, to include a trip to Esclip Road, he said.
Wallio said that in one bit of security video Bonds and four other people are seen in a Toyota Camry. Donald Spencer Jr. is seen driving the car, while Daquan is in the passenger seat. Seated in the rear are Bonds, Revelle and George, Wallio said.
A search was conducted of the vehicle several weeks later but no evidence of involvement in the shooting was found, Wallio also said.
Monday’s session concluded with Pellini showing the jury video from an interview between Pasquotank investigators and Bonds just before his arrest. Despite investigators’ repeated reminder of the GPS evidence provided by the ankle monitor, Bonds denied having any role in Revelle’s death.
The trial resumes Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Courtroom A of the Pasquotank County Courthouse.