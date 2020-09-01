Murder victims remembered

Zyasia Bruce, 15, (right) helps her mother Jean Ferebee (left) arrange a roadside memorial at 607 S. Road St., Elizabeth City, Friday, for three local men whose shooting deaths the weekend of Aug. 22-23 are being investigated as homicides by city police. Two men have been arrested and charged in one of the homicides. Police said last week it’s too early in their investigation to say if the three homicides are linked.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance