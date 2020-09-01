Murder victims remembered

Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Erica Payne: N.C. set up for unemployment disaster
- EC police: 2 men charged in one of 3 murders
- Schools need to be concerned about remote option
- Why GOP is not my party anymore
- EC woman killed in single-vehicle wreck
- Hertford man charged with animal cruelty for dragging dog
- Walton voices concerns over lack of waterfront parking for residents
- Biden’s legacy on race is complicated
- City to begin work to correct flooding issues
- Pasquotank hopefuls differ on Confederate monument