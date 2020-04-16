Almost 25,000 North Carolina small businesses have qualified for more than $5 billion in COVID-19 federal financial assistance but two U.S. congressmen said Tuesday that more relief is needed.
The money allocated in the state as of Tuesday comes from the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief Economic, Security, or CARES, Act that appropriated $2.2 trillion to help stimulate the economy during the pandemic.
A main component of the CARES Act is the Paycheck Protection Plan, of PPP, which is a $350 billion program intended to help small businesses weather COVID-19.
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., and U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Ohio, hosted a teleconference with small business owners from northeastern North Carolina Tuesday night to discuss the relief program. Over 1,000 persons listened to the hour-long teleconference.
While thousands of small business owners in the state have already received relief, Murphy said the nationwide pot of $350 billion in PPP relief money is quickly dwindling. Both he and Chabot, who is the ranking Republican on the House Committee on Small Business, said more stimulus funding is needed.
“Nationwide there have been over a million loans processed for close to $230 billion,” Murphy said. “A real question, is the money going to run out? That is why a fourth stimulus package may be required.”
Chabot said Congress needs to avoid partisan politics and address providing more money for small-business owners.
“The challenge we have is the program needs more money at this point,” Chabot said. “It’s been so successful that almost two-thirds of the money in the program is already accounted for.”
Small businesses that qualify for PPP assistance can tap federal government resources to take out a loan up to 2.5 times their current payroll and other business-related costs.
The loan those businesses receive is forgivable if the cash infusion is used to meet regular payroll obligations and other business-related expenses for the eight weeks laid out in the CARES Act. A small business can continue to pay employees even if they’re not working during the pandemic but those employees must be rehired once the crisis ends.
The PPP was designed to keep employees of small businesses on a payroll and out of the line for unemployment benefits.
“It (PPP) helps those businesses that are struggling, and some of them are shutdown,” Chabot said. “Their employees are no longer there and it is not their fault. They didn’t do anything wrong.’’
Murphy acknowledged that some small-business owners are having trouble navigating through the application process to receive financial assistance but reminded those on the teleconference that the CARES Act was set up in a short period of time.
“I know there has been a great deal of frustration with the process,” Murphy said. “But please understand, the federal government created a program in a week that it normally takes the federal government one to two years to create. So, by definition, there are going to be glitches in the program.”
With many small businesses in northeastern North Carolina dependent on tourism dollars, Murphy said he was “hopeful” some COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Gov. Roy Cooper will be lifted when they expire on April 30.
Cooper first limited restaurants to take-out, delivery or drive-thru service only before issuing a general stay-at-home order that closed non-essential businesses. Dare and Currituck counties have also banned visitors and non-resident property owners from the Outer Banks.
“I am hopeful, especially here in northeastern North Carolina where we have been relatively spared (from the virus), that some of those restrictions will be lightened up for us,” said Murphy, who is a physician. “I have advocated for that and I will continue to advocate for that.’’