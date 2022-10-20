Soaring in Currituck

U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., (center) listens to College of The Albemarle President Jack Bagwell (left) talk about aviation maintenance training during Murphy's visit to COA and county facilities in Currituck Thursday afternoon. State Sen. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, (second from left) and Currituck Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Payment (right) also are shown.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

MAPLE — U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy toured new county and community college facilities in Currituck County Thursday afternoon and heard county officials talk about their goal to upgrade airport facilities.

"I think for me as a member of the House it's important to meet with people and listen to people," Murphy, a Republican who represents North Carolina's 3rd U.S. House District, told a gathering of Currituck officials and College of The Albemarle staff Thursday in the operations center at the new Public Safety Building. "I'm here to provide a listening ear."