U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., (center) listens to College of The Albemarle President Jack Bagwell (left) talk about aviation maintenance training during Murphy's visit to COA and county facilities in Currituck Thursday afternoon. State Sen. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, (second from left) and Currituck Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Payment (right) also are shown.
MAPLE — U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy toured new county and community college facilities in Currituck County Thursday afternoon and heard county officials talk about their goal to upgrade airport facilities.
"I think for me as a member of the House it's important to meet with people and listen to people," Murphy, a Republican who represents North Carolina's 3rd U.S. House District, told a gathering of Currituck officials and College of The Albemarle staff Thursday in the operations center at the new Public Safety Building. "I'm here to provide a listening ear."
County Manager Ike McCree told Murphy that the county is applying for a federal infrastructure grant to relocate the airport terminal and increase its size. He said the county would appreciate Murphy's support for the grant.
Currituck Airport Manager William Nelson explained that the airport is focused on increasing traffic and is marketing itself as a gateway to the Outer Banks.
The airport is a nice facility but the terminal, at about 2,200 square feet, is less than half the size it needs to be, Nelson said. Also, relocating the terminal would help the overall layout at the airport, he said.
The airport's facilities have been well-maintained, said Nelson, a graduate of the aviation science program at Elizabeth City State University. He also noted that the airport has become financially sustainable in recent years, moving from the red to the black.
The terminal upgrade is needed to accommodate increasing traffic at the airport, Nelson said.
"Those are good problems to have," Murphy said as Nelson spoke about how busy the airport can get, especially in the summer.
The county's grant application is for $4,275,000. Nelson said the estimated cost of the project is $4.5 million.
The visit was also an opportunity for Murphy to tour COA facilities in Currituck, including aviation maintenance, computer-aiding drafting and machining labs and classrooms, and the Basic Law Enforcement Training program that's housed in the Public Safety Building.
"Thank you guys for sacrificing for our safety," Murphy told a class of Basic Law Enforcement cadets.
Currituck Commissioner Owen Etheridge told Murphy how Currituck has been able to build its new facilities, including schools, new county offices and the COA facilities, without a tax increase.
Murphy said he appreciates the county doing that, and observed, "we live in a different world in Washington."
Murphy said he was glad to see COA's facilities for teaching trades and technical careers. Not everyone has to go to a four-year institution in order to be able to earn a good living, he said.
The idea that all students need to pursue a four-year degree is "absolutely absurd," Murphy said.
Etheridge said skilled trades are in high demand in Currituck, and he hates to see so many trucks driving over the state line from Virginia every day to work in Currituck.
COA President Jack Bagwell showed Murphy a science lab that is being converted for use as an HVAC lab.
Currituck Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Payment, who is an HVAC contractor, is working with COA to help start an HVAC training program in Currituck, Bagwell explained.
The tour also included offices and operations areas for Currituck Emergency Management and the Currituck Sheriff's Office.