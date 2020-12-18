WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., on Friday was inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech in Washington, D.C., as House members continued to deliberate on pandemic relief measures and other business.
Murphy, a urologist and surgeon, said he took the vaccine to protect patients over the holidays. He vouched for its safety and effectiveness and the federal program, Operation Warp Speed, that worked with drug makers to develop, produce and distribute the medicine.
“I was signed up to get the vaccine next week in Greenville at Vidant, but since they offered it here in D.C., I felt I would go ahead and get it here. I think it is important as a physician, and as a member of Congress, that I lead by example,” he said.
The vaccine is the lynchpin to ending the pandemic, he said, but hand-washing, masks and social distancing continue to be vital to reduce its spread. “Everybody is experiencing pandemic fatigue. Despite all our measures, we are obviously seeing a surge ... I have encouraged people from day one to take the pandemic seriously. It is not a hoax. There are people dying [from it] every day.”
Murphy is the incoming vice-chairman of the House Republican Doctors Caucus. He was the first North Carolina member of Congress to take the COVID-19 vaccine, his office said.
House lawmakers returned to Washington on Wednesday in hopes of a vote on an emerging relief package, which would combine the $900 billion in COVID-19 relief with a $1.4 trillion governmentwide funding bill and a host of other remaining congressional business, the associated press reported.
Top congressional leaders earlier last week said they made headway on the relief package but no vote had come by Friday night.
Murphy, who signed on to an amicus brief supporting a Texas lawsuit that challenged voting that cinched Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, also responded to a question about the Jan. 6 Congressional count, which will be held to affirm Biden’s win in the Electoral College vote.
“We are going to let the process play out,” he said. “Before I became a member of Congress, I was not really aware of it. I want people to believe our electoral process is a fair process and one filled with integrity. Regardless, we have to have confidence in the process and we have to have confidence in our leaders.”