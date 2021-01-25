U.S. Rep Greg Murphy, R-N.C., has announced that he's returned $160,000 of the federal funds allotted to him for congressional office operations.
The Greenville Republican said Friday the money amounts to more than 7% of the funds he's allotted.
“As a fiscal conservative who worries about our mounting national debt, I reject the ‘use it or lose it’ mentality with which most people view taxpayer money in Washington, D.C,” Murphy said in a news release.
“Our office and staff have committed to being good stewards of the taxpayers’ money. Congress’ job is to write the laws of the land in the most efficient way possible. If every federal legislator and bureaucrat had this perspective, we could significantly ease the burden of our massive national debt on our children and grandchildren.”
Murphy is in his first full term in Washington.