EDENTON — Congressman Greg Murphy, R-N.C., said this week that while the U.S. is not out of the woods yet on COVID-19, he sees light at the end of the tunnel.
Murphy, speaking at a forum attended by Chowan County and Edenton officials in Edenton on Wednesday, likened how the U.S. has been forced to respond to the public health and economic crisis to “building an airplane as we’ve been flying it.”
“I think the academics will look back in 25, 30, 40 years and say, ‘this is what you did right, this is what you did wrong’ and (point out) where we could have done things better,” he said. “Without a doubt, a lot of us can look back and say you could have done things better here. I do think we did some things as a nation that were very, very smart.”
Murphy praised Operation Warp Speed, the public–private partnership initiated in May 2020 under the former Trump administration to accelerate development of COVID-19 vaccines. He praised Trump’s leadership helping cut through government bureaucracy and regulation so that three vaccines have now received emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
As of Thursday, more than 99 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than 56 million — 17% of the U.S.’ population — have been fully vaccinated, The Associated Press reported, citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Murphy praised local and regional efforts to administer the vaccine.
Albemarle Regional Health Services Director Battle Betts, who attended Wednesday’s forum, said 35% of the eight-county region’s adult population — those 18 and older – have been fully vaccinated.
Murphy, a physician from Greenville, noted he was the first member of North Carolina’s congressional delegation to get the vaccine.
“I did this because I believe in the process,” he said. “I believe that as a member of Congress but more importantly as a physician, I should set an example and take the vaccine.
“Even more importantly, I’ve got more yesterdays than tomorrows,” he continued. “My children and my family — they’re all going to get vaccinated, some of them already have. If I didn’t believe the vaccine was safe and effective, I would not have ever put my children at risk.”
Murphy noted how COVID-19 has seriously damaged some sectors of the economy while other sectors are poised for rebound — if potential employees decide it is worth the risk of returning to work.
“I’m told that up to 50 to 60 percent of mom-and-pop restaurants and the one-off restaurants in the state will fail because of this unfortunately, and a lot of other businesses will fail,” he said. “On the other side of the coin, you have businesses that are screaming for employees and they can’t get them because people are still being paid to stay home and that’s wrong.”
Murphy stressed that it is important to get people back to work.
“The structure is still there,” he said. “It’s not like 2008 where a lot of the structure was not present. I’ve talked to the builders. I’ve talked to other people that can hire 30 percent more people today. ... We have to get America back to work. That’s how we get our strength back.”
Former Edenton Mayor Roland Vaughan, who attended the forum, asked about federal efforts to assist eastern North Carolina by providing access to broadband internet.
Murphy noted that the pandemic has increased awareness of the importance of broadband, particularly for access to education and health care. Murphy said while he is reluctant to rely on government for answers, one-third of Americans do not have reliable internet access. He called for a concerted effort to expand broadband similar to the way electricity was expanded to rural areas during the 20th century.
Murphy said he understands there are increased costs to providing broadband access to rural America. However, he stressed the need to help students who have to travel to a church parking lot to hook up to WiFi or heart patients who can’t be checked by doctors because their monitors aren’t connected to the internet.
“There is a ton of money that’s coming down from the federal government to work on this issue because it is a not only eastern North Carolina issue, it truly a national issue,” he said.
Murphy praised the Edenton-Chowan Schools and other area school districts for continuing to provide a quality education in the midst of a pandemic. However, he expressed concerns about how the pandemic has adversely affected education in rural areas.
“I really do fear that in some places our kids won’t ever catch up and that sounds like it’s not going to be a case here,” he said. “I’m proud. I don’t want to say I’m just appreciative. You should be proud.”
Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Sasscer noted that the U.S. Department of Education approved North Carolina’s request for a waiver from standardized testing requirements. He said the waiver allows local school districts more authority over teacher-student effectiveness. Schools have waived reporting student performance grades, knowing that in the midst of pandemic there hasn’t been much uniformity in lesson planning, which affects standardized test results.
Sasscer also noted how the pandemic has affected student mental health. He said two students had been admitted to a hospital after attempting suicide. He said depression is real, so it is important for state and federal officials to help fund school psychologists and counselors to help mitigate mental health issues caused by the pandemic.
Murphy agreed, saying: “The number of mental health cases have gone through the roof. Child abuse cases are going through the roof people. People, obviously you’re stuck at home and the number of outlets decrease. So that is a challenge that we have and this is not one that’s going to go away. I’ve been talking about drug use also that’s going to go up through the roof.”
He noted that a 120-bed mental health unit is poised for Pitt County.
Murphy also discussed the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, the continued presence of National Guard troops in the nation’s capital, and the surge of migrants at the southern border.
“What happened on January 6 was a tragedy,” he said. “There were people who planned to do this and it was a planned event. It did not occur spontaneously; it was planned at least two weeks before.”
Murphy said the people who illegally entered the Capitol Building “should be and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Murphy said while a National Guard presence was needed in the aftermath of the assault, there is no need for the troops to remain at the Capitol.
“You know for a week or two or three afterwards there were still questions of threats, this and that,” he said. “A heightened National Guard presence then was 100 percent needed, but now unfortunately things have turned political.
Murphy said the razor-wire fences around the Capitol need to come down and the National Guard troops deployed to the nation’s southern border. Murphy said he has sponsored a bill to get the troops moved to where they are critically needed supporting the U.S. Border Patrol.
Murphy said he has a trip planned this week to visit the southern border. Discussing his own life experiences as a doctor who has visited many countries to treat people, Murphy said he understands why people immigrate to the United States. However, he said America is a nation of laws and that an “open border” undermines equity for anyone seeking legal citizenship and presents health risks, particularly regarding the spread of COVID-19.