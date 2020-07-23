U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., said he favors sending North Carolina students back to school for in-person learning next month but seemed a little surprised when a solid majority of constituents listening to a virtual town hall Tuesday said they do, too.
Schools across the state closed last March because of the coronavirus pandemic and districts are now debating what the upcoming school year will look like.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced last week that school districts will be given a choice between two options when they reopen next month: either a mix of in-person and online instruction or online instruction only.
At one point during his hour-long town hall, Murphy asked those participating their preference for how schools should reopen and told them to choose one of three options: online learning only, a combination of online and in-person teaching, and in-person instruction completely.
Murphy said more than 400 of the almost 5,000 people who dialed in to listen to the town hall voted in the poll and a clear majority — 60 percent — voiced support for having students return for in-person instruction. Another 30 percent voted for a mix of online and in-person instruction, while only 10 percent voiced support for online teaching only.
“To be honest, I am a little surprised about that, and I can’t disagree with any of that,” Murphy said after announcing the results. “That’s the way I am leaning with this. I just think online, unless it is a special circumstance, it’s challenging for kids to learn.’’
Many of the questions at the town hall dealt with the upcoming school year. Murphy said the Centers for Disease Control has put out “very, very good” guidelines on how best to open schools.
Murphy, who is a physician, said the medical and scientific community has learned a lot about how to treat and slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus since the pandemic began in March.
“We are using all the things that we learned up to this point — social spacing, wearing masks, cleaning off surfaces, hand sanitizing — so that we can put our students back in schools,” Murphy said. “There is a safe avenue to bring our kids back to school. Our kids can be safe as well as our teachers and administrators.”
Murphy also said that most school-aged children have a low risk of getting sick from the virus.
“Fortunately, what we have learned over the last several months, especially in kids under 10, their risk is exceedingly low of contracting or transmitting this virus,” Murphy said. “The other ones as we move up, a little bit more so.”
Murphy said that “while any death is tragic,” it was important to note that of the state’s thousands of COVID-19 cases, only three who’ve died from the disease were under the age of 24, and in all three of those persons “had pre-existing bad conditions.”
As of Wednesday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services was reporting 1,698 COVID-19 deaths out of 105,001 virus cases.
Murphy told a caller that there are currently seven different vaccines in Phase 3 trials where large numbers of individuals are undergoing testing to determine the effectiveness of the vaccine, and that he thinks one will be found by the end of the year. Murphy also said that Americans will not be required to get a vaccine once one is available.
“I think there will be multiple vaccines that people can either choose from or will be offered,” Murphy said. “It will take a while for production of a vaccine to occur and for people to be vaccinated.”
Murphy said he also expects it will be next March or April before there is enough “herd immunity” — a large enough part of the population will become immune to COVID-19 — “where we can start pulling back on some of these real, real draconian (shutdown) measures that we are having.”
A caller from Elizabeth City asked Murphy about the Great American Outdoors Act, H.R. 1957, that is currently before the U.S. House. The act, which has been approved by the U.S. Senate, would in part fully and permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund and provides $9.5 billion in funding to address the maintenance backlog at the country’s national parks.
The LWCF provides federal funds and matching grants to federal, state and local governments for the acquisition of land and water, and easements on land and water. Since 1965, the fund has only met its yearly budget cap of $900 million twice.
Murphy told the caller he supports the legislation but that he would like to see some modifications.
“Some of the problems I have with it is it mandates mandatory spending at certain levels,” Murphy said. “I don’t like mandatory spending because it just becomes another entitlement. I would prefer that we do it as a pay-as-you-go. We understand that we have needs and we pay for those needs. I want us to take care of our natural resources. We are so lucky in Eastern North Carolina to have beautiful resources. I’m just concerned on the way we pay for it.”