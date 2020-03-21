U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy will discuss the current status of COVID-19 and answer questions during a virtual town hall on Monday.
The event is scheduled from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and people can participate by calling 888-460-0109.
Murphy, a Pitt County urologist who represents North Carolina's 3rd Congressional District, will give a general statement and update before answering audience questions.
“During a national crisis such as this, it’s important for government leaders to inform the public about the facts on the ground and answer their questions and concerns. In order to make myself available to the most constituents possible from every corner of our large congressional district, I decided a telephone town hall is the best medium to educate people and answer their questions,” said Murphy.
When the question period begins, the moderator will direct participants to press a number and record their question, which will be screened to make sure there isn’t too much background noise and the the connection is good, a Murphy spokesman said. If the question is selected, the caller will then be brought on line. If time runs out, the moderator will give participants an opportunity to record a message that will be passed on to Murphy's office. After the event, people can call one of Murphy's offices and leave a message.
“I hope that many will participate to learn more about how to prevent the further spread of the Coronavirus; steps federal, state and local governments have taken to prevent community spread and treat those who are infected; and how you can access the many fiscal benefits that Congress and the president have made available in response to the outbreak," Murphy said. "We are in a truly historic moment — let’s tackle this problem together.”