Congressman Greg Murphy, R-N.C., will hold a telephone town hall for constituents of his 3rd Congressional District Monday at 6 p.m.
The town hall will focus on the federal government's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“During such a critical time in our nation’s history I believe it’s more important now than ever for elected officials to provide updates to those they serve," Murphy said in a press release Sunday. "I look forward to providing an update on the federal response to the COVID-19 outbreak, listening to the thoughts and concerns of eastern North Carolinians and answering their questions."
Third District residents wishing to participate should call 844-407-0273.