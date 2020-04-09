Businesspeople in eastern North Carolina interested in the latest news for small business owners amid the COVID-19 outbreak are being invited to participate in a telephone town hall next week with Congressman Greg Murphy, R-N.C., and the top-ranking Republican congressman on the House Committee on Small Business.
Murphy, who represents all area counties included in North Carolina's 3rd Congressional District, will take part in the Tuesday call along with U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot, a GOP congressman representing Ohio's 3rd District.
The congressmen are expected to make opening statements before opening the floor to questions.
"This is a unique opportunity to receive answers about the federal government's response to the economic implications of social distancing and stay-at-home orders," Currituck Chamber of Commerce President Josh Bass said in a press release.
Currituck Chamber of Commerce members and business owners who would like to participate should visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeKErxn3BimDjdIt3w9AwKymv_NOmBAlJfClLSDSeXqMTiLCQ/viewform and fill out the form. For additional questions contact Murphy's communications director Michael Mead at Michael.Mead@mail.house.gov.