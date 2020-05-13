U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., told constituents Monday that while COVID-19 could be part of their lives for some time, it doesn’t mean their lives have to come to a halt.
“We need to live with this virus, not run from it,” Murphy, who represents North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District, told residents during a 45-minute telephone town hall.
During the discussion, Murphy said that while a vaccine for COVID-19 has yet to be developed, vaccines are not 100% reliable. Humans could be dealing with the highly contagious respiratory disease for the foreseeable future, he cautioned.
“That does not mean we can’t go out and live,” said Murphy, who was addressing a question from a caller from Sneads Ferry. The man said he supported an immediate reopening of businesses to get the state’s economy up and running again.
“We need to get our economy back open and get people back to their normal lives,” the caller said.
Murphy agreed, but also said that shutting down businesses temporarily almost two months ago was the right decision. With new information that’s been learned about the disease and ways to control it, it’s time to reopen, as long as precautions are taken, Murphy said.
That return to normalcy must include the continued practice of social distancing, frequent hand washing and the use of facemasks or other face coverings when in public, Murphy said.
While Murphy is a member of Congress with access to information about COVID-19, including information gleaned from intelligence briefings, he’s also a urologist with a medical practice in Greenville. Throughout the pandemic, Murphy has cited not only what he’s learned as a congressman, but also from his knowledge as an experienced physician.
“I really believe we have made some great successes in the science” of the disease, said Murphy.
Murphy told listeners that he and other members of Congress recently met with President Trump for a roundtable discussion. He said he told the president that when compared to other parts of the nation, such as New York, eastern North Carolina has “been relatively spared” from the pandemic.
Murphy advocates for a regional approach to curbing the spread of the virus, because not all regions, or states, are being affected the same.
Monday’s town hall on Monday was a chance for Murphy to address residents’ concerns about how COVID-19 has adversely affected their lives.
It is not known how many people joined in on the call; however, Murphy’s congressional district includes all or parts of 17 counties, including all of northeastern North Carolina.
A woman calling in from Washington, N.C., opened the question-and-answer portion of the town hall. She wanted to know why doctors are anticipating a second wave of COVID-19 in the fall.
That’s a good question, Murphy said, before continuing with his response.
“It’s not an uncommon thing for viruses to go dark, to go quiet” before becoming active again later, he said.
Another cause for concern is if a second wave returns in the fall it will coincide with the start of a new flu season.
“So, this will be a 1-2 punch,” Murphy said. “We can’t let our guard down.”
Murphy was quick to dispel the concerns of one caller from Mount Olive.
The man said he’d been hearing about people who have died of non-COVID-19 related reasons, but their families were having the disease fraudulently listed on the decedent’s death certificate as a cause of death. By doing so, the family would be eligible for $13,000 in benefits from the federal government, according to the caller.
“That’s absolutely false,” Murphy said, adding that at times his job requires him to complete death certificates. “To say people are filling out death certificates for monetary gain, that’s absolutely false.”
Another caller who said she’s been wearing a facemask faithfully said she was concerned about other people who aren’t wearing masks.
Murphy told her she should continue to do what’s best to keep herself protected.
“In protecting yourself, you’re protecting others,” he said.
A caller from Greenville wanted to know when churches would be allowed to fully reopen.
“I hope that it is sooner than later,” the congressman replied.
Murphy said the worship service he went to Sunday was held outdoors and was attended by about 250 people all sitting apart from each other. He called Gov. Roy Cooper’s restriction on indoor church gatherings to 10 people “a bit much.”
Murphy said he believes churches could fully reopen now, as long as congregants continue to social distance and practice other safety measures. To control the size of the worship gathering, churches could hold more than one service on a Sunday, he suggested.
Another caller said he agreed with the Trump administration that China should be held more accountable for its role in COVID-19.
“They were not truthful from the beginning,” Murphy said of China’s handling of the outbreak.
Another caller from Greenville said she works at a hair salon but has been out of work since March 24.
“We don’t want to sit at home anymore,” the woman said.
Murphy said he understands Cooper is in a difficult position with the calls he’s had to make to protect North Carolinians. Murphy also called the governor’s policy that’s allowed some businesses to remain open while others had to close a “policy of picking winners and losers.”
For example, Murphy said, a family owned or “mom and pop” hardware store likely had to close. Meanwhile, big box stores like Lowe’s have remained open, he said.
Another caller cited Trump’s decision to ban commercial air traffic from China into the United States. The caller said while that was effective, people could still take connecting flights from other countries and then enter the United States.
“This country was the first, on Dec. 31, to block traffic from China,” said Murphy, adding that it was an essential move.
Many of the early COVID-19 cases in New York were the result of people who had been in China before arriving in the United States on flights from Europe, he said.
“I truly believe we did much more right than we did wrong,” Murphy said.
Another woman calling from Chocowinity said she was concerned that businesses may be opening too early. She said she works at a Walmart but was forced to take time off because she has an immune deficiency problem.
“Barbara, I would urge you to stay in place,” Murphy told the caller, adding she was at high risk of dangerous complications caused by COVID-19. “You should stay in place and be in as much as possible till there is a vaccine.”
During the town hall Murphy polled the listeners and then read the results aloud. In the first poll, 81% of listeners agreed a regional approach was best for reopening businesses. The remaining 19% voted for a statewide approach.
In the second poll, 83% of listeners responded it’s time to reopen North Carolina. The remaining 17% said it’s too soon to reopen.