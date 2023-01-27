Museum of the Albemarle has announced the seven student winners of its "Crossroads: Country Stores in the Albemarle Region" art contest.

The student winners in grades 9-12 were Abigail Turner, an 11th-grader at J.P. Knapp Early College High School, first place; Sam Harding, a 10th-grader at Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, second place; and 10th-grader Zachary Spruill of Cardinals of Life Homeschool, third place.