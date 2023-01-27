Hannah King's painting of Wally's Service Station, formerly known as the Esso Station, in Mt. Airy, was the winning entry among fourth-graders in Museum of the Albemarle's "Crossroads: Country Stores in the Albemarle Region" art contest.
Kameron Boyd's drawing of the Weeksville Grocery Store in Weeksville was one of three winning entries in the grades 5-6 category of Museum of the Albemarle's "Crossroads: Country Stores in the Albemarle Region" art contest.
Jovie Hegge's drawing of the Terrell Country Store was one of three winning entries in the grades 5-6 category of Museum of the Albemarle's "Crossroads: Country Stores in the Albemarle Region" art contest.
Jada Cole's drawing of the Northampton Millers Egg Ranch Country Store in Upper Bethel Mount Township in Northampton County was one of three winning entries in the grades 5-6 category of Museum of the Albemarle's "Crossroads: Country Stores in the Albemarle Region" art contest.
Zachary Spruill's drawing of Clifton's Store, a store built by his great-grandparents in Pea Ridge, was one of three winning entries in the grades 9-12 category of Museum of the Albemarle's "Crossroads: Country Stores in the Albemarle Region" art contest.
Sam Harding's photograph of the restored former Archie Goodman Country Store at the intersection of Belvidere and Bagley Swamp roads in Winfall was one of three winning entries in the grades 9-12 category of Museum of the Albemarle's "Crossroads: Country Stores in the Albemarle Region" art contest.
Abigail Turner's painting of the C.A. Wright Store on Caratoke Highway in Currituck County was one of three winning entries in the grades 9-12 category of Museum of the Albemarle's "Crossroads: Country Stores in the Albemarle Region" art contest.
Museum of the Albemarle has announced the seven student winners of its "Crossroads: Country Stores in the Albemarle Region" art contest.
The student winners in grades 9-12 were Abigail Turner, an 11th-grader at J.P. Knapp Early College High School, first place; Sam Harding, a 10th-grader at Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, second place; and 10th-grader Zachary Spruill of Cardinals of Life Homeschool, third place.
The three winners in grades 5-6 were all 6th-graders attending the public charter school NEAAAT: Jada Cole, first place; Jovie Hegge, second place; and Kameron Boyd, third place.
Hannah Kang, of Camden Intermediate School, was the first-place winner in the 4th-grade category.
The museum asked students in 13 counties in November to submit original artwork — either a photograph, painting or drawing — depicting either an active or former country store in their community. Each submission also had to include a brief statement about the store's history and role in the community or how the student interpreted its role.
The contest was open to any student in grades 4-12 attending either a public, private, parochial or home school, and any current university or college student in one of the 13 counties served by the museum.
According to the museum, 27 students at four schools submitted entries for the contest. Entries were then judged on artistic technique, originality and theme. The contest was judged by 19 museum staff members, three of whom have degrees in art history, one of whom is a former art gallery manager, and the museum's resident graphic designer.
Winners were scheduled to receive a cash award and ribbons for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place.
Barbara Putnam, the museum's operations manager, said the museum was "very pleased" with the contest.
"The students went out into their own communities, and beyond to seek out country stores; they researched them and then submitted work based on their interpretation of why country stores were so beneficial in their communities," she said. "It was great fun receiving all the entries and interpretations. We have very talented student artists in our communities.”
Don Pendergraft, director of Regional Museums, also was pleased with the contest's impact.
“The museum’s impression of the art contest is that it helped young artists to go out into nature to see the environments that still exist and ask questions visually as to why these stories were so vital to the rural communities," he said.
The contest's winning entries will be on display at the museum through March 8 and coincide with the museum’s hosting of the Smithsonian traveling exhibit, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” made possible by a grant from the North Carolina Humanities Council and The Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle.