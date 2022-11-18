Have you ever seen an old country store and thought, "you know, that could be a picture"?
Well, now it can be.
Museum of the Albemarle and the Elizabeth City Foundation are sponsoring a student art competition, "Crossroads: Country Stores in the Albemarle Region," and according to a press release, entries can be any original artwork depicting either rural stores or an abandoned country store "that are/were vital to the cultural and economic aspects of your community."
The contest is open to any student in grades 4-12 attending either a public, private, parochial or home school, and any current university or college student in one of the 13 counties served by Museum of the Albemarle. Those counties include Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hertford, Hyde, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington.
Entries can be either a photograph, painting or drawing on an 11-inch by 14-inch format and must be either on paper, canvas or photo paper. No 3-decessional artwork will be accepted.
Only one entry per student will be accepted. It must include a brief written statement about the store’s role or history in the student's community, the student's name, their teacher’s name, their grade, and their school. That information will be attached to the entries.
The entries will be judged on artistic technique, originality and theme. Winners will receive a cash award and ribbon for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place.
The deadline to submit entries will be Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. No late entries will be accepted, a press release states.
Winners will be announced on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. Students are asked to include an email address and phone number with their entry so museum staff can notify them if they've won.
Entries will be on display at the museum through March 8 and their display will coincide with museum's hosting of the Smithsonian traveling exhibit, "Crossroads: Change in Rural America" made possible by a grant from the North Carolina Humanities Council and The Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle.
For more information about the contest, contact Lori Meads, education chief at Museum of the Albemarle at (252)-331-4054 or by email at lori.meads@ncdcr.gov.