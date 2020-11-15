Almost 50 years ago, Carolista Baum stepped in front of a bulldozer removing sand from Jockey’s Ridge in Dare County and refused to move.
When the bulldozer operator eventually left, Baum disabled it by removing the distributor cap.
That act of defiance started a movement that eventually saved the majestic dunes from being leveled and two years later the area became Jockey Ridge State Park.
“(Baum) helped Jockey’s Ridge from being leveled,” said Museum of the Albemarle Curator Wanda Lassiter.
Baum is just one of several women from northeastern North Carolina that are featured in the museum’s “Women Breaking Barriers” free exhibit that opens Friday.
This year is the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States and the exhibit is part of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ initiative called “She Changed the World.”
The museum’s exhibit focuses on women in the Albemarle region and how their experiences, stories and challenges made history.
The exhibit features a wide range of women who broke barriers in such professions as teaching, aviation, activism, entertainment, politics, military and athletics.
“Women have played, and always will play, an integral part in every aspect of history,” Lassiter said. “By advocating for what they believe and envisioning a different world, these women leave remarkable stories of adversity and hope (that show) grit, determination, perseverance and talent that changed the world.”
The museum selected women to feature in the exhibit by seeking information from county historians, genealogical societies, college professors, county officials and librarians from 16 counties in the region.
The museum serves Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hertford, Hyde, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell, and Washington counties. But museum officials decided to women from Beaufort, Halifax and Martin counties in the exhibit as well.
“We asked them to give us the names of women they felt broke a barrier in their county,” Lassiter said. “It is more of a partnership exhibit.”
Elizabeth City native Mary Hopkins, who died in 2005 at the age of 84, is featured for her contributions to journalism. Hopkins spent four years as a reporter for The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City before going on to a 38-year reporting career with the Norfolk Ledger-Star. She later spent 13 years with the Green Sheet where she interviewed over 400 Hollywood celebrities.
“We received quite a bit of artifacts on Hopkins,” Lassiter said. “We have awards that she won and letters from people whom she interviewed. We also have her newspaper identification badge from the newspaper that she worked for in Virginia.”
Beaufort native Eva Narcissus Boyd is also featured in the exhibit. Known by her stage name Little Eva, Boyd’s song “The Loco-Motion” topped the pop charts in 1962.
“It sold over one million copies and we actually have a record of that song on display,” Lassiter said.
Another woman featured in the exhibit is Gates author Beth Polson, who authored several best-selling books.
“We have one of her books on display,” Lassiter said.
Another author featured in the exhibit is Hyde native Ellis Credle. Credle wrote the acclaimed children’s book “Down, Down the Mountain in” 1934, which sold over four million copies.
“We have an original copy of that book,” Lassiter said.
Lovie Shelton — the state’s first licensed midwife — is also featured in the exhibit. She helped deliver 4,000 babies in northeastern North Carolina between 1950 and 2001.
“We have her midwife bag and we have her stethoscope,” Lassiter said. “We have a baby weigh-in device as well as her physician’s reports.’’
A part of the exhibit also features artwork from high schools in the region that honor the women in the exhibit. Students in grades 9-12 studied the women included in the exhibit and produced artwork showing how they were inspired to recognize women who made a difference in their county.
An overall artwork winner will be announced Friday at 4:15 p.m. in the museum’s lobby.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.