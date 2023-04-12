Pictured is the cover of Ellena Vollmer's children's book "Coconut & Charles" is shown. Vollmer, 16, died in July 2022 but the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Museum of the Albemarle have partnered to host a celebration of life an book release at the museum, Saturday.
Museum of the Albemarle has partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to grant the wish of an Elizabeth City teen who died last year.
Ellena Vollmer, 16, loved to read and dreamed of one day writing and publishing her own children’s book. On Saturday, Museum of the Albemarle will host a celebration of Ellena’s life and the release of her book, “Coconut & Charles.”
“The Museum of the Albemarle is delighted to be the site that Ellena Vollmer’s wish will come true,” said Lori Meads, the museum’s education director.
The celebration and book release will be held from 10 a.m. until noon and about 100 copies of the book will be available.
According to the book’s publisher, Ellena wrote “Coconut & Charles” when she was much younger.
“After her diagnosis of terminal brain cancer, Ellena's dream of becoming an author came into being with the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Koehler Books Publishing,” a description by Koehler Books states. “Coconut & Charles was written when Ellena was only eight years old.”
“Coconut & Charles” was being illustrated at the time of her death, according to Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina. Following her diagnosis, Ellena shared her dream of authorship with the foundation.
According to her obituary, Ellena died July 8, 2022, and was the daughter of Matthew Vollmer and Laurie Ellen Hanson.
More information about “Coconut & Charles” can be found at the publisher’s website, koehlerbooks.com/book/coconut-and-charles. The book can also be purchased online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and IndieBound.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a national nonprofit that helps make the wishes of critically ill children come true.