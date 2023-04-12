Coconut & Charles

Pictured is the cover of Ellena Vollmer's children's book "Coconut & Charles" is shown. Vollmer, 16, died in July 2022 but the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Museum of the Albemarle have partnered to host a celebration of life an book release at the museum, Saturday. 

Museum of the Albemarle has partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to grant the wish of an Elizabeth City teen who died last year.

Ellena Vollmer, 16, loved to read and dreamed of one day writing and publishing her own children’s book. On Saturday, Museum of the Albemarle will host a celebration of Ellena’s life and the release of her book, “Coconut & Charles.”


