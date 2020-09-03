With Gov. Roy Cooper’s easing of COVID-19 restrictions starting Friday, Museum of the Albemarle will tentatively reopen a week from Thursday.
The museum was shuttered in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic but is allowed to reopen under Phase 2.5 of Cooper’s reopening plan.
Under Phase 2.5, Cooper said Tuesday that museums, aquariums and playgrounds can reopen at 50% capacity. Gyms and bowling alleys can also reopen but only at 30% capacity. Bars, movie theaters and amusement parks must remain closed, however.
Museum of the Albemarle Director Don Pendergraft said Wednesday the museum is still waiting for officials at the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources to officially approve MOA’s reopening date next week. He expected to receive that approval today, he said.
Pendergraft said he expects all museums operated by the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources will be affected by the decision.
“Across the whole museum division, we hope to open next Thursday,” Pendergraft said. “We are able to select the hours that we will be open.”
Museum of the Albemarle’s tentative hours in Phase 2.5 will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Once reopened, the museum will be limited to 50 percent of capacity. Museum officials are currently in the process of determining what that number will be, Pendergraft said.
“We will monitor that (capacity) at the front desk and count people as they come in,” he said.
Pendergraft said the museum will be cleaned three times daily and that sanitizing stands will be available throughout the facility. Visitors will also be asked to fill out a contact sheet in the event the museum has a COVID-19 case.
Face coverings will be mandatory for visitors and staff.
“We will not allow people in the museum without a face covering,” Pendergraft said. “Surfaces in the museum will be wiped clean three times a day.”
Some of the exhibits that will be open include: “The Day the Lights Came On”; “Temperance and Bootlegging: A Nation Under Prohibition”; “The Story of the Albemarle”; and the “Vietnam Photographic Exhibit”.
“We still have a very good offering (of exhibits),” Pendergraft said. “We have a lot of stuff that maybe people have not seen at this point.’’
After the museum closed, its collections/design staff created virtual exhibits that could be viewed at the museum’s website. Other video content was produced and placed on the museum’s YouTube page, and the museum’s History for Lunch and Tot Time programs were made available on the Zoom platform.
The exhibit “Women Breaking Barriers,” celebrating the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote, is scheduled to open Nov. 20.
The Children’s Discovery Room has been closed and it is in the process of being converted into an early archaeological American Indian Exhibit for children.
“There were so many touch items in there,” Pendergraft said of the room. “The children will now be able to learn about the original people that were here.’’
While closed museum staff installed new flooring, did much needed painting and installed a new projector and screen in the auditorium, among other projects.
Pendergraft said the technology improvements in the auditorium were much needed.
“Those two items were installed in 2002 and technology has advanced a few notches since then,” Pendergraft said with a laugh. “We took out some carpet in a room so we can keep that more germ-free.”