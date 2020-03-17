Acting in accordance with Roy Cooper's directive to help limit the spread of COVID-19, the N.C. Department of Cultural Resources is suspending all operations at state museums, including Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City, as of today, the division said in a press release.
The directive affects all DCR sites except state parks and trails and will be in effect until further notice.
Besides regional museums like the one in Elizabeth City, sites affected by the suspension include the North Carolina museums of art, history and natural science; state historic sites; state aquariums and Jennette’s Pier, the North Carolina Zoo; the State Library of North Carolina and the Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped; the State Archives, including regional archive offices; and the North Carolina Symphony.
The closings will allow DCR to assess its facilities and consider modifications that allow for "social distancing," the division said.
While state parks and trails and restroom facilities will remain open, visitor centers and campgrounds will be closed. The Museum Park at the N.C. Museum of Art will also remain open.
A complete list of DNCR sites can be found at www.ncdcr.gov.