Moonshine and Motorsports

 Graphic courtesy Museum of the Albemarle

Moonshine and motorsports have long been connected in North Carolina, and now that connection is being celebrated with a new "cultural trail" that includes a local site.   

Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City has been designated one of the first eight sites on the state's new Moonshine and Motorsports Trail. A historic marker noting the designation will be unveiled at the museum on Friday, May 26, at 10 a.m. and N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Reid Wilson is scheduled to attend.