...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 10 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Moonshine and motorsports have long been connected in North Carolina, and now that connection is being celebrated with a new "cultural trail" that includes a local site.
Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City has been designated one of the first eight sites on the state's new Moonshine and Motorsports Trail. A historic marker noting the designation will be unveiled at the museum on Friday, May 26, at 10 a.m. and N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Reid Wilson is scheduled to attend.
According to a museum press release, the Moonshine and Motorsports Trail was created to spotlight the state's "intertwined history" of bootleg whiskey and stock car racing.
"Auto racing in North Carolina has grown from occasional competitions among speed-hungry moonshiners during the 1930s to a multibillion-dollar industry that attracts legions of devoted followers across the world," the release states.
At least four of the initial eight sites on the trail are in fact racing venues — North Wilkesboro Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Rockingham Speedway and Occoneechee Speedway near Hillsborough. A fifth is the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Museum in Charlotte.
The three others are Museum of the Albemarle, Stone Mountain State Park in both Alleghany and Wilkes counties, and the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh.
“The Moonshine and Motorsports Trail celebrates both the history and the bright future for North Carolina’s distilling and racing industries,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in the release. "Our historic racing tracks are not just relics of the past — we’re investing in them and bringing them back for race fans, for tourists and to preserve as part of our state’s history.”
The Moonshine and Motorsports Trail also was created to "instill a sense of pride and ownership and to drive economic development, particularly in rural communities," the release states. Funding for the trail was included in the 2021 state budget.
“This trail will help preserve motorsports and distilling history and culture and enhance those industries’ economic strength going forward,” DNCR Secretary Wilson said in the release. “Without question, moonshine and motorsports are connected in North Carolina, and this trail project aims to instill a sense of pride and ownership in this unique aspect of North Carolina culture.”
While the eight sites, including Museum of the Albemarle, will be marked as part of this year's North Carolina Year of the Trail, additional sites will be added in the future, the release states.