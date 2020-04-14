Museum of the Albemarle is offering “history from home” during the coronavirus pandemic.
The museum turned its planned “The Day the Lights Came On” exhibit into a virtual exhibit since the museum is closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The exhibit went live on the museum’s website Monday morning and by early afternoon the virtual exhibit had received almost 50 hits, with the average session lasting 13 minutes. The museum’s Facebook page had more than 850 interactions.
The exhibit chronicles the rural electrification of North Carolina. The Rural Electrification Authority was formed in April 1935 and the first electric substation in the state went on line in April 1937, sparking the spread of electricity across the state.
“Folks at home can still enjoy the exhibit to some extent,” said MOA Operations Manager Barbara Putnam. “We are excited about the response we have received so far online. There has been a lot of activity since we went live with it. It will be an actual physical exhibit once we reopen.”
Large towns in northeastern North Carolina were introduced to electricity around 1890 and electricity became more widespread to rural communities by the 1950s.
“Power meant access to new inventions,” Putnam said. “Electricity was new, especially to those who had lived their entire lives without it. Homes could use electric appliances such as radios, irons, refrigerators, washing machines, electric stoves, and vacuum cleaners. Farms began using electric milking machines, electric coolers, electric heaters, and automatic waterers. Florists, morgues, candy factories, ice plants, textile mills, saloons and other businesses in the region all changed the day the lights came on.”
The exhibit was originally planned to be open to the public on Saturday in conjunction with Love Your River Expo at the museum. The expo was canceled almost a month ago, however, because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Deciding it was important to stick to the museum’s schedule for exhibits, officials started planning the virtual exhibit several weeks ago and decided last week to open the exhibit virtually.
Museum exhibit designer Andrew M. Nelson Redondo and museum curator Wanda Lassiter put together the virtual exhibit from their homes as museum employees are not allowed in the facility while it is shuttered.
That restriction is also why museum officials couldn’t add video or commentary to the virtual exhibit.
“That is why it is a digital exhibit,” Putnam said.
To view the virtual exhibit, visit: https://indd.adobe.com/…/c560a34e-7cb4-445b-9e16-2b71d5e635. Museum officials recommend that for optimal viewing, press the full-screen icon at the bottom of your computer screen.