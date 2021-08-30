An African American gallery-museum and a new site for the SOULS food ministry are potential uses for two vacant buildings on Ehringhaus Street near the city waterfront, city councilors said last week.
Councilor Johnnie Walton suggested turning the city-owned former Verizon building near the waterfront into an African American gallery and museum that would be part of the African American Experience of Northeastern North Carolina history and cultural trail.
Councilor Michael Brooks pushed for the city to look into possibly buying the privately-owned building next to the CVS pharmacy for a new home for the SOULS feeding program.
“That building is more than enough to feed the homeless,” Brooks said.
According to tax records, the building at 201 West Ehringhaus Street was constructed in 1960 and is owned by EC Partners II of Raleigh. Its most recent tax value was listed at $426,600.
Council instructed city staff to investigate possibly buying the property and getting cost estimates to repair the Verizon building to make into a tourist destination.
SOULS is currently located in the former Elizabeth City Middle School but Pasquotank is selling the property to make way for apartments.
The county agreed last year to sell the former school building to developer J.D. Lewis Construction Management. JDL is planning to spend around $10 million to convert the structure into 84 market-rate apartments.
SOULS will have to vacate the middle school as early as December, but possibly later, city staff told City Council.
The EC Partners II property, which Brooks said formerly was used by the U.S. Social Security Administration, is in disrepair. Brooks claimed he recently looked in a broken window and saw a homeless person sleeping inside the building. He also said he saw broken glass and other debris scattered inside. He said area homeless people use an open back door to gain entry to the building.
“I don’t understand why that building is sitting there like that, it’s an eyesore,” Brooks said. “It’s been like that for years. It’s a plague, it looks bad. It can’t be worth that much because it is an eyesore.”
Brooks said he believes the building is in violation of several city codes and asked city staff to investigate.
“It’s somebody’s job to make sure it doesn’t look like that,” Brooks said. “We have 10 departments and some department is supposed to make sure we don’t have that look in Elizabeth City. If we don’t have a department handling that then we need to create another department.”
Pasquotank County voted earlier this year to give $10,000 from the proceeds of the $420,000 sale of the former middle school to SOULS to help with its relocation.
The county has also pledged $150,000 to the Boys & Girls Club, which is relocating to the county-owned building that used to house the DayBreak Adult Day Care program until it finds a permanent home. The city has also pledged $150,000 over the next three years to the Boys & Girls Club.
The African American trail’s goal is to inspire exploration and appreciation for the African American Experience of northeast North Carolina that will drive cultural tourism and provide positive economic impact to the area.
Tourism officials in Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare and Pasquotank counties unveiled the trail in June.
Walton said using the Verizon building for a gallery and museum should be part of the trail.
“A gallery is where you can show pictures and pictures don’t change,” Walton said. “I think we have a lot of pictures that can be put into a museum that will show possibilities for people. Pictures mean a lot, relics mean a lot.”
Walton also sits on the Tourism Development Authority board and said some of the city’s portion of occupancy tax revenue could be used to finance part of the project.
“They will help fund the project that I visualize,” Walton said.
There was a brief discussion of SOULS using the Verizon building but Councilor Kem Spence said the location is too small.
Spence said he and other members of his church volunteer at SOULS the first Saturday of every month and between 30 and 40 people are served meals.
“I have a special interest in the SOULS ministry,” Spence said. “I know them (persons who use the service) by name and how important it (SOULS) is to them. I personally think it (Verizon) is too small.’’