Museum of the Albemarle is one of six regional museums across North Carolina selected to host a Smithsonian Institution exhibition early next year exploring how rural America has evolved over time.
The "Crossroads: Change in Rural America" exhibit will open at the Elizabeth City museum on Jan. 24, 2023, and remain on display through March 8, 2023.
According to a press release from Museum of the Albemarle, the traveling exhibit "offers small towns and rural communities a chance to look at their own paths to highlight the changes that affected their fortunes over the past century."
"Crossroads" also "explores how rural America embraces the notion that their citizens and their cultural uniqueness are important assets."
Don Pendergraft, director of regional museums, said Museum of the Albemarle is excited to host the traveling exhibit.
“Exhibiting 'Crossroads: Change in Rural America' allows us to reflect on regional history in a place that is half land and half water with a long history of culture," he said. "We are excited to use the exhibit to explore what the future holds for our community."
Museum of the Albemarle was selected to host the "Crossroads" exhibit by North Carolina Humanities. The exhibit will open in North Carolina at the Iredell Museums in Statesville in September. From there, it travels to Joyner Library at East Carolina University in Greenville, and then to the Granville County Historical Society and Museum in Oxford before coming to Elizabeth City.
After leaving Museum of the Albemarle, the exhibit will travel to the Mountain Heritage Center at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee before ending its stay in North Carolina at the Onslow County Museum in Richlands in June.
Pendergraft said that with support from North Carolina Humanities, Museum of the Albemarle plans to develop its own regional exhibit "showcasing local people and stories" to accompany the Smithsonian exhibit.
"We will also host various programs and events to spark conversations about what makes our community unique and essential,” Pendergraft said.
According to the release, the "Crossroads" exhibit is designed to "fuel dialogues about the fast-changing environments for eco-systems, farming, business, recreation, tourism .., and education" in rural communities. While the exhibit is on display in Elizabeth City, Museum of the Albemarle said it plans to host forums, speakers, and workshops "to discuss these changes as they have formed the past to address the future of the region."
Pendergraft said the museum "look(s) forward to having citizens and visitors from the many crossroads, communities and towns throughout the Albemarle region and North Carolina" to visit the museum and see the exhibit. A full tour itinerary of the exhibit can be found at nchumanities.org.