The band Truck Stop Music Shop kicks off its “18 Wheels” performance for the Music on the Green Fall Music Weekend at Mariners’ Wharf Park, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Elizabeth City is one of three North Carolina cities tapped for a “Music City” pilot program designed to help municipalities develop a music-based economy.
Elizabeth City is one of three North Carolina cities tapped for a “Music City” pilot program designed to help municipalities develop a music-based economy.
The city’s selection for the Music Cities program was announced at a meeting Thursday of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Tourism Development Authority. The program is an initiative of Gov. Roy Cooper’s office in conjunction with the Music Cities Community program of the nonprofit Sound Diplomacy.
“We are a community of people in every profession and sector using music to create more value in towns and cities all over the world,” the nonprofit states on the Music Cities Community page of its website. “We’re committed to learning, sharing and networking to ensure that every town and city is advocating for music.”
The other two cities selected for the Music Cities pilot program are Durham and Shelby, according to local officials who have been notified of Elizabeth City’s selection for the program.
Deborah Malenfant, executive director of Elizabeth City Downtown Inc., attended the TDA Board meeting and explained that the first step of the process will be to develop an inventory of music assets in Elizabeth City.
Corrina Ruffieux, executive director of Visit Elizabeth City, said the program has potential to boost tourism and create jobs.
Malenfant elaborated that the program’s focus is on how music can be an economy in itself and drive other aspects of local economic development.
The TDA board also heard brief remarks from new Mayor Kirk Rivers, who said he appreciates the good work being done by the city-county agency. Rivers said he senses a good energy in tourism, the City Council and throughout the community, and wants to build on that.
The board on Thursday also elected the following new officers for two-year terms: Ashley Camaiore as chair, Barry Overman as vice chair and Dean Schaan as treasurer.
Tokens of appreciation were presented to outgoing board members Abel Sutton and Gwen Stevens, and to Susan Hartley, who has resigned as administrative assistant for Visit Elizabeth City.