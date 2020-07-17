There are two chances that the annual North Carolina Potato Festival will be held this year.
Slim and none.
That’s what members of Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. were told Thursday at the group’s first meeting since February. They were also advised that the annual Music on the Green at Mariners’ Wharf concert series scheduled to begin next month has been canceled.
Both events, along with many others in the city, are casualties of the coronavirus pandemic that hit in March and still continues to affect the country.
The Potato Festival in downtown Elizabeth City was first scheduled for May 15-17 but that date was postponed when officials from Elizabeth City and Pasquotank and Camden counties declared a state of emergency because of COVID-19. That state of emergency is still in effect.
Potato Festival organizers said in May that they hoped to hold the event in October but that is very much now in doubt. North Carolina is still in Phase 2 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan, which limits outdoor gatherings to no more than 25 people, and no one knows when the state will enter Phase 3 or what that would look like.
“We had hoped that this would pass quickly and we might have been able to pull off something in the fall,” said Tim Williams, who is one of the festival’s organizers and an ECDI board member “But that has become slim to none at this point.”
Williams told ECDI that Potato Festival organizers “really hadn’t expended” any money for the event and that the group is looking ahead to 2021.
“What sponsorship money we had collected on that (for 2020), the sponsors have been generous enough to tell us to just hold it,” Williams said. “We will, hopefully, use it towards next year’s festival.”
Music on the Green is an annual outdoor event that features area bands entertaining music-loving crowds for eight consecutive Tuesdays on the lawn at the waterfront.
Music on the Green not only celebrates talented local musicians and provides something for visitors and locals to do on a week night, but it also promotes downtown Elizabeth City businesses. The 2020 series was scheduled to begin Aug. 4 and end Sept. 29.
“Since we are in Phase 2 for another three weeks, we are going to have to cancel that as well,” said ECDI Director Deborah Malenfant.
COVID-19 also forced the cancellation of the city’s annual Independence Day event on July 4 that regularly is attended by around 3,000 people, the TarWheel Cycling event and the inaugural Coast Guard Half Marathon and the Guardians of the Atlantic 5K race, among other events.
The Coast Guard race was scheduled to take place Sept. 19 but the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Tourism Development Authority decided in May to postpone the event until next year.