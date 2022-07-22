Music on the Green

Music on the Green returns to Mariners’ Wharf, Tuesday, Aug. 2. The weekly music series will feature musicians specializing in Motown, pop, country, Christian rock, hip hop, classic rock and jazz.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc’s 13th annual Music on the Green at Mariners’ Wharf Park Summer Music Series will begin Tuesday, Aug. 2 and continue for eight consecutive Tuesdays until Sept. 20.

ECDI board member Jeff Williams also told the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Economic Development Commission board Wednesday that the organization has decided to make its Fall Music Festival an annual event.