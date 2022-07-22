Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc’s 13th annual Music on the Green at Mariners’ Wharf Park Summer Music Series will begin Tuesday, Aug. 2 and continue for eight consecutive Tuesdays until Sept. 20.
ECDI board member Jeff Williams also told the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Economic Development Commission board Wednesday that the organization has decided to make its Fall Music Festival an annual event.
Williams told the EDC the Fall Music Festival will be held Sept. 23-24 along the waterfront and that planning is well underway. ECDI put together a music festival in the span of just a couple of weeks last fall that was deemed a success.
Music on the Green is free event and is held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Tuesday. The Band Ryder, which specializes in Reggae and funk music, will open the series.
ECDI Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said the weekly series will feature performances by popular local and regional entertainers offering a wide range of musical genres, including Motown, pop, country, Christian rock, hip hop, classic rock and jazz. She said some of the musical acts have performed at the series in the past while others are new.
“There is something for everyone as far as music tastes go,” Malenfant said in a press release. “We have some new and exciting performers this year. There’s almost a different genre of music on each night of the eight-week series.”
Music on the Green is billed as family-oriented and food and drinks are available for purchase on site from American Legion Post 84. People 21 and older can purchase beer and wine for consumption on site.
Last summer, ECDI was planning a fall festival, after the 2021 Potato Festival was canceled, with the centerpiece be amusement rides by Florida-based Deggller Attractions. But COVID concerns forced the cancellation of the rides.
ECDI then rebranded the event into a music festival, which featured 15 musical acts the first weekend of October.
Williams told the EDC board that last year’s fall music festival was a “soft opening” for this October’s event. He said an earlier start in planning this year’s event will result in a successful event.
“We had mixed weather but it still went off pretty well,” Williams said. “We already have some bands lined up.”
Rain hampered the second day of last year’s festival and Williams said organizers may use a tent in the park this fall for spectators. The festival will run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 23 and 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 24.
“That way we can go on rain or shine,” Williams said. “We are looking forward to working with downtown businesses.’’