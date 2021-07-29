After being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Elizabeth City’s waterfront summer music series will return for its 10th season Tuesday night.
The Music on the Green at Mariners’ Wharf Park Summer Music Series gets underway at the city’s waterfront park at 6 p.m. The series, which features concerts by local bands and performers, will continue each Tuesday evening through Sept. 21. Tuesday, Sept. 28, is the rain date if any concerts are rained out.
As they have in past years, Bobby Plough & Friends will kick off the series on Tuesday.
“It’s tradition,” said ECDI Executive Director Deborah Malenfant. “Bobby Plough has played as part of the music series every year since it started in 2009. He has only missed being the opening night performer once due to a surfing trip. He was forgiven that year because he still performed another night.”
Malenfant said Music on the Green, now in its 10th year, will feature both local and regional bands and entertainers performing a variety of musical genres. Besides Americana, reggae, funk, acoustic rock and hip hop, bands will be performing jazz, classic rock, Motown, pop, vintage country, and Newgrass.
A different band or performer playing a different genre of music will be featured each week. Besides Bobby Plough & Friends, some of the bands will include The Band Ryder, Greyside and Jazz by Connected.
“We balance our loyal and popular bands who support us every year with new and up-and-coming bands. It’s a great mix,” Malenfant said.
In addition to the music, the weekly concerts will also feature a face-painter and games and activities. American Legion Post 84 will also be selling food and drinks in the park. Beer and wine will also be for sale for on-site consumption.
“Bring a lawn chair, a towel, or a blanket and have a fabulous evening,” Malenfant said. “Even if it’s hot during the day, there always seems to be a nice breeze on the water.”
The schedule for the Music on the Green Summer Music Series is as follows:
• Tuesday: Bobby Plough & Friends. The band plays Americana music.
• Aug. 10: The Band Ryder. The band plays reggae and funk.
• Aug. 17: Greyside. The band performs acoustic rock.
• Aug. 24: Joel Taylor Live with Band. The band performs hip hop, jazz, rock and reggae.
• Aug. 31: PBNJ. The band performs Classic rock, Motown, reggae and pop.
• Sept. 7: Jazz by Connected. The band performs jazz.
• Sept. 14: Amelia’s Mechanics. The band performs Vintage Country.
• Sept. 21: Into the Fog. The band performs Newgrass.
Full descriptions for each band can be found at www.musicatmarinerswharf.com, Malenfant said.
For more information, contact ECDI at 252-338-4104 or 252-340-2784, or email elizabethcitydowntown@embarqmail.com.