Up until last spring, it’s a safe bet that if it were a weekend, you’d find Carl Douglas “Red” Swain Jr. playing music somewhere in the region.
For more than 40 years, Swain has played with Out ‘n the Cold, the popular Elizabeth City-based band whose standard set includes a mix of bluegrass, rock and roll and country music. Swain is one of only three remaining members of the seven-member band founded by a group of friends in 1977.
As long as there have been open stages and an audience eager to listen, Out ‘n the Cold has shown up to play. The band’s long streak of public performances came to a halt last spring, however.
Like bands everywhere, Out ‘n Cold lost its live performance venues when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. The pandemic closed bars and other performance spaces, canceling concerts and other live music events. While musicians huddled with their instruments at home, many wondered if they would ever perform in public again.
“We (band members) love to hang out and we have entirely different things we do in our regular lives,” Swain said. “But the whole entertainment world is dead. We canceled everything we had scheduled.”
While Out ‘n the Cold hasn’t been able to perform in front of live audiences, the band hasn’t stopped playing music. Swain says band members still enjoy performing at home or in small groups.
They’ve also spent time testing out different blends of music. Time away from the stage hasn’t reduced the band’s need to get together.
“We enjoy playing music with each other,” Swain said. “I’m thrilled to play with them; to listen to them on vocals. Listening to Kent (Luton), Dickie (Sanders), and Moon (Clarence Munden) singing harmonies is just about unreal.”
Steve Hauser is another area musician whose two-man band, The Break, was affected by the pandemic. Hauser and Kill Devil Hills musician Dan McIsaac have performed together for seven years and prior to last spring, played a mix of classic rock, alternative, modern rock and reggae at venues across Currituck County and on the Outer Banks.
“I play mostly cover songs, acoustic covers of classic rock songs, ‘90s music, some current music and all the way back to ‘80s music,” Hauser said. “I usually play weekdays and weekends in summer; seven to 10 gigs a week. That was vastly down last year because places just couldn’t do it” because of the pandemic.
Some venues were able to adapt to the new pandemic restrictions on gatherings — moving tables to parking lots, for example. Hauser has also played for a few small gatherings, but not in any public venues.
“I still play, some for family or at small events on personal property,” he said.
Like many other musicians, Hauser has also recorded videos of his performances and released them online.
“We live-stream but we don’t all play at once,” he said. “You record your part then give it to a bandmate and have them do their part and someone else puts it all together.”
While playing online has some perks, Hauser said the internet is no substitute for a live stage.
“The audience is much a part of what is going on as you are doing your music on stage,” he said. “You are there for them and they are there for you. If you don’t have that feedback from your audience you don’t have the same inspiration.”
Adam “Deacon Blues” Nixon also values the feedback from a live audience. A veteran guitarist and vocalist, Nixon has accompanied everyone from local church choirs to a string of area pop bands. Area fans will know him from his work with the Uphill Band.
When someone makes a song request during his solo performances, Nixon says it’s all the motivation he needs to play.
After the pandemic canceled most concerts last year, Nixon began playing for smaller groups. He, too, live-streamed performances on Facebook. Other times, he just played for the joy of it at home or before a circle of friends.
The first weekend in February, Nixon began performing live at two downtown Elizabeth City venues: Ghost Harbor Brewing on Friday nights and Hoppin’ Johnz New South Cuisine restaurant on Saturday nights.
For three hours each night, Nixon performs a blend of rock, country, blues, folk, pop and bluegrass. Tonight, he’ll be performing at Hoppin’ Johnz from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. as part of First Friday ArtWalk.
“I love to play live, so I’m thrilled to be playing in front of live audiences,” he said. “I’m looking forward to things getting better and opening up so there will be more opportunities for our community to have live music to enjoy.”