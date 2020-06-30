Christina Rountree’s favorite bank opened its newest regional location on Monday.
Southern Bank, located at 1875 West City Drive in the City Center West business park in Elizabeth City, held a “soft opening” Monday morning.
“This is my favorite bank,” said Rountree, after finishing a transaction with customer service representative Ashley Burk.
Rountree said she and her husband Junie Rountree own and operate R.W. Sawyer Pressure Washing and Pro-Masters Painting. They’ve been doing business with Southern Bank for a few years now, she said.
The bank is located in the corner of the business park at Halstead Boulevard Extended and Forest Park Road. Bank officials said an official opening, one that includes a ceremonial ribbon cutting and members of the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held later, perhaps in the fall.
The Chamber is not holding ribbon-cutting ceremonies right now as a precaution against COVID-19.
Southern Bank is a community bank based in Mt. Olive, according to Mathew Scribner, senior vice president and city executive for Southern Bank and Trust.
The company has more than 60 locations in eastern North Carolina and in Virginia.
“In a town eager for a true community bank, Southern Bank is now able to service the community as a full-service bank, complete with drive-through and ATM, allowing 24-hour banking access,” Scribner said.
Southern Bank’s presence in Elizabeth City dates back to 2016, when the company first opened a loan servicing office on Ehringhaus Street.