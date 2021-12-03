The town of Hertford is one of 16 communities in the state that the N.C. Department of Commerce has added to its Community Economic Recovery and Resiliency Initiative.
The Department of Commerce announced last week that 16 additional communities are being assisted with their economic recovery following the coronavirus pandemic.
The newly selected CERRI communities are distributed throughout the state’s Prosperity Zones. Named as participants in the Northeast Prosperity Zone were the Town of Hertford and also the Town of Hamilton in Martin County.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced the launch of CERRI with eight communities earlier this year to help small towns and rural communities recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to prepare local economies to be more resilient for future crises. Administered by the Commerce department’s Rural Planning program, CERRI provides a structured planning process for communities to develop local economic recovery strategies and offers technical services for implementation.
“The initial pilot of CERRI has proven to be a great enhancement to the economic recovery of North Carolina small towns and rural communities,” said Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Increasing the capacity of our local governments also supports the small business communities that are critical to fueling strong local economies.”
The initiative focuses on two components: Community Economic Resiliency and Small Business Support. Additional services include the analysis of current economic conditions and future opportunities, training and capacity building, formulation of implementation strategies, and project development and implementation assistance.
“We are pleased to help a second round of communities develop plans for improving their economies,” said Kenny Flowers, assistant secretary for N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division. “We look forward to assisting them with implementation of their growth strategies through community-level services.”