Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Watch for a portion of northeast North Carolina, including the following areas, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western Currituck. * From Thursday morning through Friday morning. * Low pressure tracking south and east of the area will bring multiple rounds of moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall from Thursday through Friday morning. 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected in the watch area, with locally higher amounts likely. Given the already wet ground, this additional rainfall will likely result in multiple instances of flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&