After missing two years’ worth of the N.C. Potato Festival because of the COVID-19 pandemic, local fun-lovers were more than ready to see the festival kick off Friday afternoon.
Tammy Burley of Elizabeth City said she had planned to wait until Saturday to come to the festival but her two children, aged 9 and 6, just couldn’t wait.
“They were so excited,” Burley said. “We weren’t supposed to come until tomorrow but they begged me all day to please come tonight, so here we are — doing both days.”
She said her daughters enjoy rides and her son especially likes the games.
“He likes to win big,” she said of 9-year-old Ethan.
Ethan explained that one of his favorite games is throwing darts at balloons.
Burley said she has always come to the N.C. Potato Festival since she moved to Elizabeth City when she was 12. She and her family missed the festival when it was not held the past two years because of the pandemic.
“We were here in 2019,” Burley said. “It has been getting bigger and bigger every year that I have come.”
Mary Joyner of Elizabeth City also said she has always come to the festival and was glad to see it return this year.
“I like watching the kids ride the rides, having fun,” she said, adding she enjoys riding a few rides herself.
Davey Armstrong of Elizabeth City said he always looks forward to the Potato Festival.
“It is very family-oriented,” Armstrong said. “It is a very good community event and I have missed it a lot. It helps bring the community together.”
Eddie Ward, a Georgia native who now lives in Edenton, had heard about the Potato Festival since moving to the area in 2009 but had never attended until this year. He said he and his wife decided to come over to Elizabeth City and check out the festival.
Ward said he didn’t plan to ride any of the rides.
“We’ll just walk around a little,” Ward said. “We might buy something later.”
Nija Boyd said she has mixed feelings about the festival this year. She said she is glad the kids have something to do but is still upset that the city denied a march permit for the one-year anniversary of the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.
“And then they come here and they bring this,” she said, gesturing to the festival attractions all around. “If I didn’t have kids I wouldn’t have been here to support it.”
Her kids are ages 12 and 6.
They’re liking it so far,” Boyd said.
Matt and Nettie Broyles of Elizabeth City said their family has missed having the Potato Festival in town the past couple of years.
The children enjoy the rides, Matt said, and Nettie said she enjoys the food.
“We’re going to catch some of the music tomorrow,” he said. “We always enjoy that.”
He said one of his friends is the lead singer for Brothers Carolina, one of the bands performing this weekend.
“We have never seen them in a live show like that,” he said.
Keith Parker, who will begin a new role as superintendent of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools July 1, was attending the N.C. Potato Festival for the first time and gave brief remarks during the opening ceremony.
“I am very excited and thrilled to be here,” said Parker, who added he has learned in recent weeks why Elizabeth City is known as the Harbor of Hospitality.
Parker said he appreciates the work done by the community’s schools and teachers and is glad to see community support for the schools.
“I do believe in my heart that our public schools are a national treasure and our teachers are heroes,” Parker said.
Other education leaders addressing the crowd during the opening ceremony included College of The Albemarle President Jack Bagwell and Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies Chief Executive Officer Andrew Harris.
Addie Whidbee performed “The Star Spangled Banner” for the opening ceremony.
Other local officials who spoke during the opening ceremony included Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Chairman Lloyd Griffin, Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker, and Sentara Albemarle Medical Center President Phillip Jackson.
The Potato Festival continues today, starting at 10 a.m. and continuing until 11 p.m. On Sunday, the festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.