GREENVILLE — North Carolina Republicans say this weekend’s state convention in Greenville will show the world they are unified as a party and ready to win in 2022.
Delegates arriving in Greenville Thursday afternoon were anticipating former President Donald J. Trump’s return to the political stage, saying it sends a message about the state’s importance on the national political scene.
“The fact is that we were a battleground state in 2016 and 2020 and we delivered the votes to him both times to win North Carolina,” said Michael Whatley, chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party. “When you look at a true battleground state, North Carolina is going to be the eye of the hurricane for the election cycle next year.”
Republicans need four seats to recapture the majority in the U.S. House, Whatley said.
North Carolina is gaining a new congressional seat with the new U.S. Census results and Whatley said a Republican win in that new district will move the GOP closer to its goal in 2022.
Keeping retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Burr’s seat in Republican hands will make it easier to recapture the majority in the U.S. Senate, he said.
“We have a really good opportunity here,” Whatley said. “It’s crucial for us to use this convention as an opportunity to not just bring everybody together and build that party unity but to energize everybody and use it as a kick-off to the 2022 election cycle.”
The convention is the first major event hosted by the Greenville Convention Center since March 2020, when COVID-19 restrictions were enacted that limited the size of indoor gatherings.
State Republicans had planned to hold the 2020 convention in Greenville. The party delayed the convention several times in hopes of holding the event but convention center Chief Executive Officer Rhesa Tucker said at the time that she “pulled the plug” because measures to control the spread of the COVID virus made it impossible to host the event.
Delegates who arrived at the center Thursday to register said they are ready to move on.
“These things are so much fun and have so much excitement,” said Kathryn Lawler, a delegate from Brunswick County. “People are coming out of the woodwork knowing that we are free.”
“I’m gratified that we are finally getting away from this COVID hysteria and starting to live our lives again,” said former state Sen. Bill Cook of Beaufort County.
State Rep. Keith Kidwell of Beaufort County said he’s glad the convention is being held in Greenville because it will be good for the local economy and good for local people.
The Third Congressional District is excited to be the host,” Kidwell said. “This is Trump Country and conservative country. The Third Congressional District is one of the most conservative in the nation and I think it’s important we host this event.”
Another Beaufort County delegate, Sheri Clark, said she is ready to talk about policy.
“I’m looking forward to understanding what is the best thing the grassroots can do to impact the statements and the work that is done about us, which should be for us,” she said.
Delegates said it’s false to imply Donald Trump, who is headlining the convention with a Saturday night speech, has divided the GOP following his 2022 loss and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
“Right now everybody thought that the Republicans were going to be really down after he lost. I think it’s just energized everybody to figure harder and we are going to take the House and the Senate in 2022,” said Kathryn Lawler, a delegate from Brunswick County.
Delegates will adopt the state party’s plan of organization, its platform and resolutions. A chairman and vice chairman also will be elected.
“The party is in really good shape,” Whatley said. “We feel at this point in time we want to celebrate getting back together for the first time in well over a year and make sure everybody is excited and ready to go in the ‘22 cycle.”
The GOP has created an election integrity committee that will be rolled out during the convention.
“The focus of the committee is to make sure we have secured elections going forward,” Whatley said.
The party is recruiting and training lawyers and observers from across the state, he said.
“We are going to be working with county boards of election, state boards of election to make sure they are implementing North Carolina election laws in a fair way and impartial way,” Whatley said.
Today’s events will feature breakout sessions in the morning along with a central committee meeting. A business session is being held in the afternoon.
The Old North State Dinner will feature remarks from Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, state Sen. Deanna Ballard and Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhar.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will be the keynote speaker at the convention’s Saturday lunch and Trump will speak before Saturday’s dinner.