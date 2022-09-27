The N.C. Supreme Court will be holding another rare session of court at the Historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse next week. The court, which by law can only meet in either Edenton or Morganton when holding court outside Raleigh, will hear three cases on Monday and two on Tuesday.
EDENTON — Local residents will get a rare chance to see the state's highest court in action when the N.C. Supreme Court holds its October session in Edenton next week.
The seven-member court will hear five cases at the Historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse — three on Monday and two on Tuesday.
“We are delighted that Edenton is hosting the Supreme Court once again," Chief Justice Paul Newby said in a press release. “Holding this special session of court outside of Raleigh makes it easier for North Carolinians across the state to better understand the rule of law and the Judicial Branch's constitutional obligation to ensure that justice is delivered without favor, denial, or delay.”
Under state law, the Supreme Court can meet in only two other cities outside of Raleigh: Edenton and Morganton.
The press release did not indicate which cases the court will hear in Edenton.
Because of limited seating in the courthouse, admission to the two days of court will be by ticket only. Tickets are free of charge and available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis via a will call system.
Participants must pre-register at Historic Edenton, 108 N. Broad St., Edenton, or by calling 252-482-2637. Participants will need to indicate which session or sessions they wish to attend. Participant names and phone numbers will be collected and courtroom attire is required, the release states.