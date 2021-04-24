A light rain began to fall Saturday afternoon and Pasquotank County NAACP leader Keith Rivers said he was not encouraging residents to protest while it was raining.
Rivers was speaking after a press conference called by the attorney representing the family of Andrew Brown Jr., an unarmed Black man who was fatally shot by a Pasquotank Sheriff's deputy, Wednesday morning.
Rivers said the rain presents risks for peaceful protesters that are beyond his and other organizers' control.
The press conference was called by Harry Daniels, the Atlanta-based civil rights attorney representing the family of Andrew Brown Jr. Joining Daniels and Rivers was state and national civil rights leader the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II.
Barber is president and senior lecturer of Repairers of the Breach and co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival.
The press conference was inside the fellowship hall at Mt. Lebanon AME Zion Church.