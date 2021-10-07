CURRITUCK — A Nags Head woman was killed in a three-car collision on U.S. Highway 158 near Grandy Wednesday that sent three other people to the hospital, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.
Arakaki Joni Love, 60, died after her car crossed the center turn lane and collided with a pickup truck near the intersection of U.S. 158 and Dot Sears Road, Sgt. D.W. Weaver said.
The pickup's driver, Richard Dana Edwards, 75, of Currituck, was in serious condition at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital on Thursday, a hospital spokesman said.
According to Weaver, Love was driving her 2002 Ford Escape east on U.S. 158 when she lost control of her vehicle and it crossed the center turn lane and collided with Edwards' westbound 2004 Tundra pickup truck about 2:48 p.m.
Several car lengths behind Edwards' truck, a Honda Civic driven by Samantha Moye, 32, of Kitty Hawk, was also traveling westbound in the inside lane of U.S. 158 when she saw Love's car crossing the center turn lane.
According to Weaver, Moye attempted to take evasion action to avoid the collision but her vehicle was sideswiped either by Love's car or Edwards' truck, left the roadway and drove into a ditch, where it came to rest.
Love's vehicle came to rest in the middle of both westbound lanes of U.S. 158. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Weaver said.
Edwards' truck went off the roadway on the right and overturned. Both he and his wife, Mary, who was a passenger in the truck, were airlifted by helicopter to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Wednesday evening.
Richard Edwards underwent surgery Wednesday night for serious injuries, Weaver said. Mary Edwards, also 70, was later discharged from the hospital, a spokesman said Thursday.
Moye was transported to Outer Banks Hospital in Dare County, Weaver said. According to the trooper, Moye is "going to be OK," but because she's pregnant, she was taken to the hospital's labor and delivery department where her and her baby's conditions could be closely monitored. A hospital spokesman said Thursday she was treated and released.
The collision closed U.S. 158 near the wreck scene in both directions for approximately five hours, as traffic was diverted and looped around the accident, Weaver said.