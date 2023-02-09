020923_eda_sandyRoad.jpg

Pasquotank commissioners voted unanimously earlier this week to hold a public hearing next month on a request to rename a road in the northern part of the county for Newland native and retired U.S. Army Major General Hawthorne “Peet” Proctor.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Proctor was the first African American and first North Carolinian to serve as the Army Quartermaster General. Newland resident Carlton Armstrong submitted a proposal to county officials in December asking commissioners to rename Sandy Road after Proctor.