Pasquotank commissioners voted unanimously earlier this week to hold a public hearing next month on a request to rename a road in the northern part of the county for Newland native and retired U.S. Army Major General Hawthorne “Peet” Proctor.
Proctor was the first African American and first North Carolinian to serve as the Army Quartermaster General. Newland resident Carlton Armstrong submitted a proposal to county officials in December asking commissioners to rename Sandy Road after Proctor.
State law requires that Pasquotank a hold public hearing before the county can rename a road. If commissioners approve the move, the North Carolina Department of Transportation also would have to sign off on the name change.
Armstrong’s request comes two months after Commissioner Cecil Perry made a push to have the county’s new park in Newland named after Proctor. Commissioners rejected the move after residents who attended a public meeting specifically to hear citizen views on Perry’s request overwhelming voted to name the park Newland Park.
Perry said Proctor is deserving of having Sandy Road named in his honor. Proctor was the 46th Quartermaster General and commandant of the Quartermaster School at Fort Lee, Virginia from July 1999 to July 2001. The position was established during the Revolutionary War.
Perry was a high school math teacher in Pasquotank when he taught a then 17-year old Proctor.
“(Proctor) happens to be my best friend right now,” Perry said. “I think it is a great idea. If we don’t recognize our own people, I think it is kind of sad. We need to look at one another and appreciate one another as much as we can.’’
Armstrong grew up with Proctor in Newland and said the two have been life-long friends. He told commissioners that Proctor still owns a farm in Newland.
“Proctor has done great in the United States Army, rising to the rank of Major General, two stars,” Armstrong said. “(Proctor) was the Quartermaster General for the whole Army.’’
Armstrong said that part of an Army facility in Hawaii has been named after Proctor and that a coin with his likeness also has been minted.
“I think Pasquotank County needs to honor him in some kind of way so he can be an inspiration for young people so they know what is possible,” Armstrong said. “It will show people that you can leave Millpond Road and go around the world. If the United States Army can name something after him in Hawaii why not Pasquotank County?’’