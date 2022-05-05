An estimated 140 people from churches across Pasquotank County gathered at Corinth Baptist Church Thursday for the first full-scale, in-person National Day of Prayer gathering in the county since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eric Horner, who sang and led music for the Day of Prayer observance, opened the service by leading the assembly in singing "God Bless America" and then followed that with his song, "The Great Divide."
Prayers were led for community, state and national governments by Pastor Greg Carr of Corinth Baptist Church; for churches by Pastor Jacob Burke of Harvest Christian Fellowship Church; for families by Pastor Clay Manos of New Life Assembly of God Church; for schools, colleges and universities by Pastor T.J. Long of First Christian Church; for military and first responders by Pastor Jonathan Snoots of Towne South Church of Christ; for businesses by Pastor Jason Davis of Riverside Baptist Church; and for media by Pastor Jason Wise of Berea Baptist Church.
Davis' prayer for businesses and the economy asked for wisdom for business owners and managers, good stewardship of resources, and governmental decisions that will help the economy thrive. He also prayed that businesses pursue generosity when using resources to help people, and that God be glorified in workplaces.
Snoots prayed that first responders come to faith in Jesus or be restored in their faith, that they be beacons of light in dark places, and that God protect them. He also prayed that fir responders will make wise decisions in difficult situations, and that their families will experience peace.
Tammy Sawyer introduced the topic of education, noting she was representing the Ministers Council for Education, College of The Albemarle, and First Christian Church. She said there are about 1,800 employees of K-12 schools and institutions of higher education in Pasquotank County, and about 9,500 students.
Long said it's important to expect an answer when praying, to meditate and listen for an answer, to pray in faith, and to pray specifically.
He prayed that teachers be encouraged, that parents and churches support teachers and that governments adequately fund schools. He also prayed that students not experience bullying, that students recognize how valuable they are, and that school leadership rise to the challenge of schools' needs.
Manos prayed that families "be strong in the Lord." He prayed that worship be a priority for families, that families come to faith in Jesus, and that families' emotional, relational, financial and physical needs are met.
Wise prayed for discernment in the consumption of media, for content creators to be committed to truth, and for Christians in the media to speak out against lies and conspiracy theories. He also prayed that news of suffering around the world and closer to home lead people to helpful actions.
Noting that Jesus identified himself as the Truth in John 14:6, Wise said it is important to keep Jesus at the center of one's understanding and avoid the distortions and outright lies that take forms such as fake news and conspiracy theories.
Horner sang his song "It Matters What You Listen To" at the close of the program. The song underscored many of the same points Wise spoke and prayed about.
"It's so important what we allow into our hearts and lives," Horner said in introducing the song, adding "step away from the things that are not of the Lord."