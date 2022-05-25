Wednesday’s wet weather was an appropriate touch for an event celebrating completion of renovations to the Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail behind College of The Albemarle.
Several of the 30 guests in attendance were seated under tents to avoid the rain, while others stood with umbrellas propped overhead. The 45-minute celebration, which included comments from the man introduced as the trail’s “godfather,” was held at the trail’s main entrance, located on the north end of campus and facing the Albemarle Family YMCA.
COA President Jack Bagwell introduced Bill Sterritt as the “godfather” of the wetlands trail. Sterritt, a member of the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners, is a retired COA physical education professor. He was instrumental in the creation of the wetlands trail when it first opened around 2006 and has advocated for the trail’s upkeep since.
Sterritt gave a brief history of the trail’s origins, beginning several years ago with him and other workers clearing a 7-foot wide swath through swampy terrain. The first monetary contribution toward the trail’s construction was $20,000, he said.
Also speaking at Wednesday’s celebration was Phil Donahue, whom Sterritt credited for helping to raise $75,000 for the completion of the final phase of the boardwalk renovations.
“We are thankful for what you’ve done,” Sterritt told Donahue, a former vice president of the Albemarle Hospital Foundation.
Mayor Bettie Parker spoke briefly at Wednesday’s event, recalling her time as Pasquotank commissioner when Sterritt once sought the county’s financial support of the boardwalk. As mayor, she didn’t hesitate in her support of the city’s decision to award $15,000 to the final phase of renovations.
“I knew it was a worthy cause,” Parker said.
The county also contributed $15,000, and more donations came from a host of residents and more than 20 businesses.
Speaking last was Nita Coleman of the local environmental group Green Saves Green.
Coleman said before repair work began, the boardwalk was in bad shape, having been battered by storms and other damage.
“That’s when our community sprung into action,” she said.
Coleman thanked residents and businesses for their donations and for understanding the significance the wetlands trail to the community.
“I hope in years ahead we will continue to develop and expand this unique feature in all of northeastern North Carolina,” she said. “Because we need it. Our children need it.”
The trail features a variety of wetlands foliage and vegetation, as well as opportunities to observe waterfowl and dozens of different species of birds, plus beavers, river otters, snakes, turtles and other wildlife.
Overall restoration of the roughly half-mile boardwalk was completed in five phases, with the final phase being the section from the trail head to the canal that leads to the river. Phase four was completed earlier this year and included the stretch of boardwalk that runs behind Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
Bagwell also announced Wednesday that in the next three weeks COA will post a roadside sign indicating the location of the Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail.