CAMDEN — More than 200 acres of threatened Atlantic white cedar forest in Camden County will be protected thanks to a conservation group's purchase of nearly 2,300 acres along the North River shoreline.
The Nature Conservancy recently closed on the purchase of the 2,297-acre tract for $1.45 million, the group said in a press release Wednesday. The property is about 7 miles east of Elizabeth City.
The purchase means both sides of the North River shoreline in Currituck and Camden counties, from where Indiantown Creek becomes the North River and continues to the Albemarle Sound, will be off limits to development. The property includes more than 200 acres of peatland Atlantic white cedar forest, The Nature Conservancy said.
“This is a remarkably wild place,” said the Conservancy's director of conservation resources Fred Annand, who negotiated the transaction. “Atlantic white cedar was once a dominant coastal plain tree species in the mid-Atlantic. Today they are rare and imperiled."
Annand called the 200 acres included in the Conservancy purchase "the largest unprotected Atlantic white cedar forest" in the state.
"I’m pleased to say that’s no longer the case,” he said.
According to the Conservancy, Atlantic white cedar, also known as juniper, isn’t a true cedar. The cone-shaped evergreen trees belong to the cypress family of trees.
"They are browsed by white-tailed deer and provide important habitat for songbirds," the Conservancy said in its release. "They also are valuable habitat for many neotropical songbirds, including Wayne’s black-throated warbler, which has been found on the North River property."
Atlantic white cedar forest is also considered "globally threatened," the Conservancy said. The group said "widespread intensive harvest" has reduced the trees' footprint to only 2 percent of its original range.
The Conservancy also noted Atlantic white cedar help build peat, which is a major carbon sink — something that absorbs more carbon from the atmosphere than it releases.
“As we look at a changing climate, it is important that we protect peatlands to the fullest extent,” said Brian Boutin, the Conservancy's Albemarle Pamlico program director. “Keeping this area forested keeps carbon in the ground and out of the atmosphere where it will contribute to climate change.”
The Conservancy said protecting the property is also important to the local economy. It noted the tract is part of Camden County’s Blue Water Trail System, which is outlined in the county’s Gateway to the Wild: A Blueprint for Enhancing the Enjoyment, Use, and Economic Impact of Key Natural Areas.
The Conservancy is now protecting more than 10,000 acres on the North River. Most of the land has been transferred to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and is managed as public game lands.