...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING
TO 11 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt,
becoming northwest tonight. Rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 11 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The most common method of pesticide application for the control of spongy moths is by aircraft. Either fixed-wing aircraft or helicopters may be used. Spray aircraft are low-flying, often 50 feet above treetops.
KITTY HAWK — With populations of tree-destroying spongy moths rapidly growing in areas of Currituck and Dare counties, state agriculture officials plan to host a public meeting in Kitty Hawk next week to discuss ways to curb the insect's breeding success.
The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will host the informational meeting at Kitty Hawk Town Hall Friday, Feb. 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Staff from NCDA&CS' Plant Industry Division will be on hand to provide information about spongy moths, including their lifecycle, problems caused by the insects' infestation, ways they can be managed and best options for treating against them.
Controlling the growth of spongy moths, formerly known as gypsy moths, has been an ongoing effort in the U.S. since 1869, NCDA&CS said in a press release. State agriculture officials have been addressing "spot introductions" of the moth across the state since the 1970s.
NCDA&CS said it's currently seeing rapid growth of the spongy moth in areas of Currituck and Dare counties.
In the Corolla area, for example, 60 male moths were trapped in 2022, up from 25 in 2021, the state agency said. In the Kitty Hawk area that includes Kills Devil Hills and Nags Head, 161 male moths were trapped in 2022, more than 4½ times the 35 trapped in 2021.
The same was true in Oregon Inlet: 63 male moths were trapped in 2022, more than five times the 12 trapped the year before. And in Roanoke Island, 38 male moths were trapped in 2022, nearly three times the 13 from the previous year.
For that reason, NCDA&CS is proposing aerial spraying treatments in those areas of Dare and Currituck counties. The proposed treatments would use a "mating disruptor" known as Splat GM-O, which the agency described as an "organic product containing the naturally occurring female spongy moth pheromone."
According to NCDA&CS, the presence of the pheromone makes it harder for male spongy moths to follow the natural pheromone scent trails released by female spongy moths. This decreases the moths' mating success and reduces the spongy moth population the following year. The pheromone is not harmful to humans, animals or plants, and doesn't affect other insect species, the agency said.
The impact of spongy moth infestation varies from year to year, according to NCDA&CS. "Chronic stress" on trees is the most damaging result of spongy moth caterpillar feeding, the agency said.
"Chronically stressed trees are more susceptible to be attacked by other pests such as wood-boring beetles and decay fungi," the release states. "Older spongy moth caterpillars may attack conifer species such as pines, which can be killed within a single year."
Spongy moth caterpillars can also be a general nuisance, NCDA&CS said. Not only can they swarm driveways, sidewalks and outdoor furniture, their feeding on trees can affect parks and other public spaces. Some people are also allergic to the tiny hairs, the caterpillars shed.