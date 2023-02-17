Spongy moths

The most common method of pesticide application for the control of spongy moths is by aircraft. Either fixed-wing aircraft or helicopters may be used. Spray aircraft are low-flying, often 50 feet above treetops.

 John H. Ghent/USDA Forest Service

KITTY HAWK — With populations of tree-destroying spongy moths rapidly growing in areas of Currituck and Dare counties, state agriculture officials plan to host a public meeting in Kitty Hawk next week to discuss ways to curb the insect's breeding success.

The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will host the informational meeting at Kitty Hawk Town Hall Friday, Feb. 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. 